UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv and met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.  

“During today’s meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security,” President Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He stressed that since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been “the strongest of allies.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Canada, Rishi Sunak and Justin Trudeau, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the issue of defense support for Ukraine and assistance for getting through the winter.

