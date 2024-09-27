The UK announced on its gov.uk website on Thursday that it was on course to exceed the 12 AS-90 155mm self-propelled howitzers it will send in military aid to Ukraine. In July 2024, the newly elected UK government initially pledged 10 more AS-90s along with spares and maintenance support.

After a stockpile review by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) the number of guns was initially increased to 12 and yesterday announced a new total of 16. It says that 10 of the artillery guns have already been delivered to Ukraine, with a further six to follow in the next few weeks.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Artillery has played a vital role in providing cover for Ukrainian troops and destroying key Russian targets,” reads the statement.

The AS-90, known officially as Gun Equipment 155mm L131, is a lightly armored self-propelled howitzer as good as anything Ukrainian forces have in their inventory. It can fire all types of NATO standard 155mm shells up to 24.7 kilometers (15.3 miles) if fitted with the 39-caliber long barrel and 30 kilometers (19 miles) with a 52-caliber long barrel using standard propelling charges. It can fire three round 10 second bursts or intense rates of six per minute for three minutes or sustained fire of two rounds per minute for 60 minutes.