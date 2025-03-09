Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Sunday his country would consider taking part in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine but stressed it was too early for any deployment.

The Australian leader spoke Saturday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has joined France in trying to rally a “coalition of the willing” to protect any ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Both of our nations are very clear about our support for Ukraine, and it of course is too early -- you can’t have peacekeeping forces without having peace,” Albanese told a news conference.

“I certainly have said very clearly, publicly, repeatedly, that we would give consideration to participating in any peacekeeping mission in the Ukraine.”

Australia will send a senior representative to a chiefs of defence meeting in Paris on Tuesday to discuss future backing for Ukraine, Albanese said.

European countries have been rushing to boost support for Ukraine as US President Donald Trump pursues direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s three-year-long invasion of Ukraine.

Several European states have said they would be willing to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine as a “security guarantee”.