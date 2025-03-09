Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Sunday his country would consider taking part in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine but stressed it was too early for any deployment.

The Australian leader spoke Saturday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has joined France in trying to rally a “coalition of the willing” to protect any ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Both of our nations are very clear about our support for Ukraine, and it of course is too early -- you can’t have peacekeeping forces without having peace,” Albanese told a news conference.

“I certainly have said very clearly, publicly, repeatedly, that we would give consideration to participating in any peacekeeping mission in the Ukraine.”

Australia will send a senior representative to a chiefs of defence meeting in Paris on Tuesday to discuss future backing for Ukraine, Albanese said.

Advertisement

European countries have been rushing to boost support for Ukraine as US President Donald Trump pursues direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s three-year-long invasion of Ukraine.

Several European states have said they would be willing to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine as a “security guarantee”.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2d ago
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
Mar. 4
More on Ukraine
Baltics and Nordics Boost Support for Ukraine after US aid Suspension Ukraine
Baltics and Nordics Boost Support for Ukraine after US aid Suspension
By TVP World
8h ago
‘Went Through a Hell of a Lot With Me’: How Trump Boasts About Putin Ties Ukraine
‘Went Through a Hell of a Lot With Me’: How Trump Boasts About Putin Ties
By AFP
9h ago
Behind Trump’s Ukraine Policy Lies China – And That’s a Big Problem Ukraine
OPINION: Behind Trump’s Ukraine Policy Lies China – And That’s a Big Problem
By Khusanboy Kotibjonov
1d ago
Wisdom in the Noise, Der Germans, Sky Shield &amp; Fighter Pilots, Rakish Diplomacy Ukraine
OPINION: Wisdom in the Noise, Der Germans, Sky Shield & Fighter Pilots, Rakish Diplomacy
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
Read Next
America the Horrible US
OPINION: America the Horrible
By Timothy Garton Ash
50m ago
Germany’s Merz Open to France Extending Nuclear Deterrent Europe
Germany’s Merz Open to France Extending Nuclear Deterrent
By AFP
1h ago
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets Top News
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
Russia Claims Counter-Offensive Into Ukraine’s Sumy Region War in Ukraine
Russia Claims Counter-Offensive Into Ukraine’s Sumy Region
By AFP
2h ago
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 8, 2025
Next » Yermak, Powell Talk Ceasefire Conditions, Preserving Russia Sanctions