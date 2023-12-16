Latest

Australia Should Save Face and Donate Its MRH-90 Helicopters to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:21
OPINION: Australia Should Save Face and Donate Its MRH-90 Helicopters to Ukraine
New information reveals that Ukraine offered to take on the risks of receiving Australia’s 45 decommissioned helicopters, yet the Department of Defence plans to bury them anyway.
By Stefan Romaniw
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
US
Dec. 16, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 15 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 9
US
Dec. 9, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 9
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 9 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 7
US
Dec. 8, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 7
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 7 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 6
US
Dec. 7, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 6
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 6 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’: MoD of Ukraine’s Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 5
US
Dec. 6, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’: MoD of Ukraine’s Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 5
The Ministry of Defense publishes day five of its novel Advent countdown to Dec. 25, which was adopted by most Ukrainian churches as the official Christmas holiday.
By Kyiv Post
Virtual Reality Brings War Up Close for Non-Ukrainians
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
Virtual Reality Brings War Up Close for Non-Ukrainians
A VR exhibit is traveling the globe to show audiences in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific the stark ‘before and after’ of Ukraine and its destruction by Russia.
By Pete Shmigel
Ukrainians Play Aussie Game for First Time EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Nov. 27, 2023
OPINION: Ukrainians Play Aussie Game for First Time
A heritage Ukrainian team competed its inaugural rugby league match in Sydney last weekend – and spoke to Kyiv Post of how family ties and solidarity with war-time Ukraine that brought them together.
By Pete Shmigel
Taira: Ukraine’s Wonderous Warrior in Australia EXCLUSIVE
Interview
Nov. 25, 2023
Taira: Ukraine’s Wonderous Warrior in Australia
Psychologist, medic, martial artist, Mariupol defender, and former POW, Taira is a true Wonder Woman. She speaks to Kyiv Post about survival and strength in the face of Russian aggression and torture.
By Pete Shmigel
Greek Shippers to Stop Transporting Russian Oil to Avoid Sanctions
India
Nov. 24, 2023
Greek Shippers to Stop Transporting Russian Oil to Avoid Sanctions
Three major Greek shipping companies have halted Russian oil shipments to avoid sanctions as the US government clamps down on ships carrying oil that break the G7 price cap.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine’s Mental Health: Robust But Care Needed, Say Expert Psychiatrists
Ukraine
Nov. 15, 2023
Ukraine’s Mental Health: Robust But Care Needed, Say Expert Psychiatrists
Two leading Ukrainian mental health professionals training in Australia spoke to Kyiv Post about Ukrainians’ resilience – and the need to for continued prioritization of mental health services.
By Pete Shmigel
Australia’s High-Tech Support: 3D Printers for Ukraine’s Battlefields and 5th Generation Radars for Its Skies
Ukraine
Oct. 26, 2023
Australia’s High-Tech Support: 3D Printers for Ukraine’s Battlefields and 5th Generation Radars for Its Skies
The announcement, though, was part of historic mateship, as the Australian PM said to the US President: “When there’s an Australian with you, they’ll always have your back.”
By Pete Shmigel
Putin Grants ‘Aussie Cossack’ Russian Citizenship
Putin
Sep. 29, 2023
Putin Grants ‘Aussie Cossack’ Russian Citizenship
The move looks to be aimed at helping Simeon Boikov – holed up in the Russian consulate in Sydney - avoid assault charges while promoting Kremlin tropes and divisive conspiracy theories.
By Pete Shmigel
Putin’s Number One Aussie Fan and Outlaw Disrupts Domestic Politics
Ukraine
Sep. 22, 2023
Putin’s Number One Aussie Fan and Outlaw Disrupts Domestic Politics
A notorious pro-Putin operative hiding from Australian law in Russian consulate won't be stopped by Moscow's Ambassador from interfering in Australia’s referendum recognizing aboriginal people.
By Pete Shmigel