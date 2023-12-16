Latest
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:21
New information reveals that Ukraine offered to take on the risks of receiving Australia’s 45 decommissioned helicopters, yet the Department of Defence plans to bury them anyway.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 13:58
The Australian Defense Forces (ADF) will reportedly scrap its fleet of 45 MRH 90 Taipan helicopters that was permanently grounded last year following a fatal crash in July.
US
Dec. 16, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 15 of its Advent calendar.
US
Dec. 9, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 9 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
US
Dec. 8, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 7 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
US
Dec. 7, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 6 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
US
Dec. 6, 2023
The Ministry of Defense publishes day five of its novel Advent countdown to Dec. 25, which was adopted by most Ukrainian churches as the official Christmas holiday.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
A VR exhibit is traveling the globe to show audiences in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific the stark ‘before and after’ of Ukraine and its destruction by Russia.
Ukraine
Nov. 27, 2023
A heritage Ukrainian team competed its inaugural rugby league match in Sydney last weekend – and spoke to Kyiv Post of how family ties and solidarity with war-time Ukraine that brought them together.
Interview
Nov. 25, 2023
Psychologist, medic, martial artist, Mariupol defender, and former POW, Taira is a true Wonder Woman. She speaks to Kyiv Post about survival and strength in the face of Russian aggression and torture.
India
Nov. 24, 2023
Three major Greek shipping companies have halted Russian oil shipments to avoid sanctions as the US government clamps down on ships carrying oil that break the G7 price cap.
Ukraine
Nov. 15, 2023
Two leading Ukrainian mental health professionals training in Australia spoke to Kyiv Post about Ukrainians’ resilience – and the need to for continued prioritization of mental health services.
Ukraine
Oct. 26, 2023
Australia’s High-Tech Support: 3D Printers for Ukraine’s Battlefields and 5th Generation Radars for Its Skies
The announcement, though, was part of historic mateship, as the Australian PM said to the US President: “When there’s an Australian with you, they’ll always have your back.”
Putin
Sep. 29, 2023
The move looks to be aimed at helping Simeon Boikov – holed up in the Russian consulate in Sydney - avoid assault charges while promoting Kremlin tropes and divisive conspiracy theories.
Ukraine
Sep. 22, 2023
A notorious pro-Putin operative hiding from Australian law in Russian consulate won't be stopped by Moscow's Ambassador from interfering in Australia’s referendum recognizing aboriginal people.