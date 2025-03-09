The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, during a Kyiv meeting with the National Security Advisor to the UK Prime Minister, Jonathan Powell, discussed first steps toward achieving an just and lasting peace, as well as conditions for a possible ceasefire.

That’s according to the President’s Office, Ukrinform reports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The meeting took place as a follow-up to the joint work with partners to develop a plan for achieving a just and lasting peace, and in anticipation of the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian and American teams in Saudi Arabia, the report reads.

The discussion focused on the initial steps proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the European Council in Brussels. These include silence in the sky and at sea: cessation of attacks on energy and civil infrastructure, as well as naval military operations, and the release of prisoners.

Advertisement

The chief of the Presidential Office also presented proposals from France, the Nordic and Baltic nations.

In addition, Andriy Yermak and Jonathan Powell exchanged views on key issues in the path toward peace: security guarantees, conditions under which a ceasefire would be possible, and the preservation of sanctions against Russia.

Special emphasis was placed on increasing military and financial support for Ukraine and European defense capabilities.

Andriy Yermak thanked the United Kingdom for continuing its defense support and emphasized the importance of increasing the volume of this assistance, particularly to finance the production of UAVs in Ukraine and Europe.