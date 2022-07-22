Head of the territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Hennadiy Korban confirmed the information about his inadmissibility to the territory of Ukraine and said that his passport of a citizen of Ukraine was seized from him.

“At the moment I am at the entrance to Ukraine, the Smilnytsia border crossing point. I still think that this is some kind of misunderstanding or a hoax. My passport of a citizen of Ukraine was confiscated, they issued an act. They don’t let me go home to Ukraine. To Dnipro, where my sick parents live, to the city and country that I love and defend since 2014 and where I have been heading the Territorial Defense Headquarters since February 24, 2022,” Korban wrote on Facebook on Friday.

“I want to appeal to the President of Ukraine as the guarantor of the Constitution. Can this misunderstanding that happened to me on the doorstep of our common home be resolved?” he added.

As reported, MP Serhiy Vlasenko (the Batkivschyna faction) published a copy of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship to a number of people, including businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Korban, and MP Vadym Rabinovych. There is still no official confirmation of the existence of this decree.

