Ukrainian authorities say that Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Simonov was killed near the city of Izyum of the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

National Guard units reported on April 30 that they spotted a field command post of the Russian 2nd Army in the area and passed the coordinates on to the military whose artillery fired on the positions. More than 30 Russian armored vehicles, including tanks, were reportedly struck under the rocket salvos.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview published on YouTube that some 100 Russian servicemen were killed, including Simonov.

Public domain data available on what is the U.S. equivalent of a brigadier general, says that Simonov was a senior leader of electronic warfare units. According to open-source data followed by the Kyiv Post, his death would be the tenth among Russia’s corps of generals in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

Video posted on social media showed the alleged command post being struck by what appeared to be Grad rockets fired from a multiple-launch rocket system or systems.

Two Russian generals were reportedly killed, according to Ukrainian authorities, in the last week of April in the occupied part of Kherson region. A command post was also reportedly was struck there.

The Kyiv Post hasn’t been able to independently confirm any of the reported deaths.

Izyum is near the administrative borders of the easternmost Luhansk and Donetsk regions along the Siversky Donets River. Russian forces are trying to make a thrust deeper into that area known, as the Donbas, toward the city of Slovyansk. British intelligence reports that Russia is trying to envelop Ukrainian forces in the area.

On the same day, Ukraine’s military announced that Ukrainian counterattacks resulted in the liberation of four villages outside of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city. They are Ruska Lozova, Slobidske, Prelesne and Verkhnya Rohanka. The previous day, on April 29, the Ukrainian military said invading Russian forces were pushed out of the village of Momotove in the same region.