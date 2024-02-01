Search

LIVE Updated Feb. 1, 18:33

Breaking News & Live Updates on 02-01-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-01-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 1, 01:00

Moods are Shifting - Globe & Mail Europe Bureau Chief Interviewed

Moods are Shifting - Globe &amp; Mail Europe Bureau Chief Interviewed
Design: Kyiv Post
...
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Feb. 1, 18:33
Eric Reguly, Toronto Globe and Mail's European Bureau Chief based in Rome, discusses with Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo the shifting moods in Europe and Ukraine.
Read more

EU's 27 States Reach Deal on 50 bn-euro Aid to Ukraine

EU's 27 States Reach Deal on 50 bn-euro Aid to Ukraine
(FILES) European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President (not seen) attend a news conference following a virtual summit with Chinese President in Brussels, on June 22, 2020. European Council chief Charles Michel announced on January 26, 2024 he was dropping a bid to try and win a seat in upcoming EU parliament elections after coming under "personal attacks". (Photo by YVES HERMAN / POOL / AFP)
...
By AFP
Feb. 1, 16:39
As doubts swirl over future support from Ukraine's other major ally the United States, the EU deal is a major boost for Kyiv as Russia's war nears the start of its third year.
Read more

17,000 Civilians Dead or Missing Due to Russian Aggression - National Police of Ukraine

17,000 Civilians Dead or Missing Due to Russian Aggression - National Police of Ukraine
Fresh graves are seen at a cemetery in the city of Mariupol on June 2, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 1, 16:06
These recently released numbers refer only to those unoccupied and liberated areas fully under Ukrainian control and to which its police had full access.
Read more
Featured
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

'Diplomacy of Fear': Russia Pressures Exiled Critics

'Diplomacy of Fear': Russia Pressures Exiled Critics
...
By AFP
Feb. 1, 15:32
The seven members of the band Bi-2 had been detained by Thailand, raising fears they risked deportation to Russia, although all its members had by Thursday been allowed to leave for Israel.
Read more

Ukrainian Naval Drones Destroy Russian Missile Boat With '40 Sailors On Board' Off Crimea

Ukrainian Naval Drones Destroy Russian Missile Boat With '40 Sailors On Board' Off Crimea
Screenshot from the HUR video
...
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Feb. 1, 14:34
Russian sources reported that four Ukrainian sea drones were “destroyed” overnight off the coast of Crimea but neglected to mention any damage to any of their ships.
Read more

Pulp Friction: Sanctions-Busting Cotton Byproduct Is Key Component of Russian Weapons

Pulp Friction: Sanctions-Busting Cotton Byproduct Is Key Component of Russian Weapons
Russian 152mm artillery ammunition (driven by nitrocellulose-based propellant). Photo: public source
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 1, 13:48
The use of Western electronic components in Russian missiles has caused concern since the start of the war in Ukraine, but a material most people haven’t heard of is even more critical.
Read more

Russian Citizen Collaborating With Ukrainian Partisans Sabotages Missile Transport Railway

Russian Citizen Collaborating With Ukrainian Partisans Sabotages Missile Transport Railway
Photo: ATESH
...
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Feb. 1, 13:29
A partisan spokesperson told Kyiv Post that a Russian citizen who is “ideologically and proactively working” for Ukraine set fire to a railroad relay cabinet used to transport missiles on Jan. 30.
Read more

Putin’s Latest Statements Urging Russian Expansion into Ukraine

Putin’s Latest Statements Urging Russian Expansion into Ukraine
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social-economic development of the Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine, at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 31, 2024. (Photo by Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / AFP)
...
By ISW
Feb. 1, 09:51
The Russian president has again stressed that the Kremlin’s objective is to seize as much of Ukraine’s territory as possible, including Kharkiv.
Read more

Scholz Vows To Do All For 'Huge' EU Aid for Ukraine

Scholz Vows To Do All For 'Huge' EU Aid for Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a plenary session in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament debating the governments budget, in Berlin on January 31, 2024. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
...
By AFP
Feb. 1, 08:09
The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell admitted Wednesday that the EU will supply Ukraine with just over half of the one million artillery shells it promised to send by March.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 31, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 31, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
Feb. 1, 08:05
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

‘Putin Is Going To Get Some Nice Surprises’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 1

‘Putin Is Going To Get Some Nice Surprises’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 1
A military officer walks past a MBDA Storm Shadow/Scalp missile. (Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Feb. 1, 06:13
Ukraine reportedly hits Russian airfield with Storm Shadows; NATO chief meets GOP lawmakers in Washington; Pyongyang's artillery shells used in Ukraine; Russia inches closer to encircling Avdiivka
Read more
