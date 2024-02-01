Overview: NATO’s Stoltenberg hints that he and the Republican House leader are on same page on Ukraine

Ukrainian Storm Shadow missiles believed to have hit airfield in Crimea

Russians make more advances around Avdiivka and Bakhmut

US Undersecretary of State in Kyiv delivers praise for Ukrainian soldiers

North Korean artillery rounds said to be employed in Moscow’s offensive

Unofficial news of Zaluzhny’s release seen as a done deal across the Atlantic “Supporting Ukraine is not a charity,” NATO chief tells Washington lawmakers Wrapping up his visit to Washington, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday addressed conservative lawmakers, stressing the importance of approving Democratic President Joe Biden’s $61 billion supplemental aid to Kyiv, despite former president Donald Trump's behind-the-scenes effort to kill any such deal. Stoltenberg reported on social media that he and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) “agreed” on the importance of standing up to Putin. The joint statement released by the two used the word “addressed.” “We addressed the importance of sending a clear, decisive message to President Putin that he will not win his war of aggression in Ukraine,” the joint statement reads. Advertisement

.@SpeakerJohnson and I agreed on the importance of sending a clear message to President Putin that he will not win his war of aggression in #Ukraine.



We agree on the need for more defence investment & a stronger #NATO. NATO is good for Europe & the US.https://t.co/t8mkHMN5Z1 — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 31, 2024

Speaking at a pro-Trump think tank, The Heritage Foundation, Stoltenberg said, “What you produce keeps people safe. What allies buy keeps American business strong.” “So NATO is a good deal for the United States,” AFP quoted him as saying. The NATO chief underscored that US aid so far has helped destroy “a substantial part of Russia’s combat capacity.” He appealed to the business-friendly crowd with economic numbers: US manufacturers have exported $120 billion in arms to allies over the past two years, money that creates domestic jobs and profits. “Supporting Ukraine is not a charity,” Stoltenberg said. “It is an investment in our own security.” Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks Preparation for drone and missile attacks has become a necessity of everyday life in Ukraine, and safety instructions are an integral tool for any business – for its employees, customers and visitors. Ukrainian missiles hit near Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea Geolocated imagery posted on Wednesday seems to show a Ukrainian air strike near the Belbek airfield near Sevastopol, occupied Crimea.

Black smoke seen in the direction of Belbek airfield in Sebastopol, RU-occupied Crimea (31 JAN 2024)



Rough POV ~ 44.59697, 33.46214

The building seen in the photo: 44.6088, 33.4754@GeoConfirmed https://t.co/e3XSEsWPIC pic.twitter.com/FZwXjZvEWb — D. mojavensis 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 (@Dmojavensis) January 31, 2024

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk thanked Ukrainian forces for striking the targets:

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), however, said it has yet to observe definitive evidence indicating which Russian targets the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) struck at or near the airfield. Advertisement Meanwhile, the ISW reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that Russian forces intercepted 20 Ukrainian missiles, 17 reportedly on the approaches to Sevastopol on Wednesday. A Russian blogger wrote that these were likely Storm Shadow missiles, reminiscent of similar Storm Shadow attacks in the vicinity of the same airfield in October. The Russian MoD claimed that missile fragments fell in Lyubimovka (northeast of Sevastopol), and Sevastopol occupation governor Mikhail Razvozhaev claimed that “missile fragments damaged buildings along Fedorivska Street in the vicinity of the Belbek airfield,” ISW reported. Operations: Donetsk region The ISW reported on Wednesday that Russian troops advanced in areas along both the Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts, citing geolocated footage. Imagery appears to show that Moscow’s troops marginally advanced along streets in the southernmost residential areas of Avdiivka. A Russian military blogger claimed that the units advanced along a front up to 500 meters wide to a depth of 300 meters along Chernyshevskoho, Sportyvna, and Soborna Streets in southern Avdiivka.

Український танк впритул обстрілює позицію з російською штурмовою групою на вулиці Спортивна, Авдіївка, Донецька область.



Location: Sportyvna Street, Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine

48.119117, 37.754266@GeoConfirmed @UAControlMap

Source: https://t.co/TZWdsbt230 pic.twitter.com/8OrwrYnAOH — EjShahid (@EjShahid) January 31, 2024

Donetsk regional military administration head Vadym Filashkin also stated that Russian forces launched 24 glide bombs at Avdiivka this week, ISW reported. Advertisement Meanwhile, along the Bakhmut front, geolocated imagery published on Tuesday indicates that Russian forces advanced east of Ivanivske, a town immediately west of Bakhmut.

5th Assault brigade AFU from ATGM hit Ru BMP-2 on eastern outskirt of Ivanivske, Donetsk oblast 48.573534, 37.949194 @GeoConfirmed pic.twitter.com/wXU75gBFij — Auditor (@auditor_ya) January 30, 2024

“Putin is going to get some nice surprises on the battlefield,” US envoy says in Kyiv The US acting Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, visited Kyiv on Wednesday to ease worries that American aid could be drying up, and to praise Ukraine’s defense efforts to date in Russia’s full-scale invasion. “I leave Kyiv tonight more encouraged about the unity and the result, about 2024 and its absolute strategic importance for Ukraine,” AFP quoted Nuland as saying. “I also leave more confident that, as Ukraine strengthens its defenses, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is going to get some nice surprises on the battlefield and that Ukraine will make some very strong success,” she said, noting that Ukraine has “inflicted massive damages on Putin’s land forces.” Her comments came as Putin claimed that Moscow’s troops now control the outskirts of Avdiivka, presumably aiming to appease voters ahead of the March presidential elections that Russia’s staggering losses there have yielded results. Advertisement

“Mr. Putin is going to get some nice surprises on the battlefield.”



US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland speaking in Kyiv today pic.twitter.com/8nOpLfaKhk — Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) January 31, 2024