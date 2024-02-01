Ukraine’s National Police have officially recorded the deaths of 9,700 Ukrainian civilians as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine. These numbers refer only to the non-occupied territories to which Ukraine's police have had full access.

In addition, there are concerns about the whereabouts and well-being of 7,000 individuals who remain unaccounted for.

“The police alone documented the deaths of 9,700 Ukrainians, as well as 11,000 people injured and nearly 7,000 missing - all of them civilians,” Maksym Tsutskiridze, First Deputy Chairman of the National Police of Ukraine and Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Tsutskiridze further revealed that the war has affected 18,000 children; 522 have lost their lives, and an additional 14,000 have been illegally transported to the Russian Federation or Belarus by the Kremlin-backed occupying authorities.

Tsutskiridze emphasized the challenges faced by Ukrainian special services in quantifying the situation in areas still occupied by the Russians.

“I am terrified even to imagine what is going on in occupied areas,” he said.

He stressed the future need to gather evidence, following the liberation of Ukrainian territories, as Russian troops have put places like Mariupol through the grinder, leaving Kyiv unsighted and uncertain about the fate of those that remain.