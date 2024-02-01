Footage shot from a distance subsequently shows a massive explosion. HUR said the missile boat then “rolled to the stern and then sank.”

The drones appear to score at least one direct hit with footage from a following craft showing a large hole in the side of the Ivanovets which it then steers into and explodes.

The dramatic footage shows several drones approaching the boat – called the Ivanovets – while coming under fire from the Russian vessel.

Kyiv’s Defense Intelligence ( HUR ) has released video of what it says are Ukrainian sea drones blowing up a Russian missile boat overnight off the coast of occupied Crimea .

Last night near Donuzlav, Russian-occupied #Crimea , south #Ukraine , an attack USV strike hit and sunk large missile boat Ivanovets of #Russia ’s Black Sea. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6xyxabnvlz

HUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov told the Kyiv Post: “Ukrainian naval drones are proving to be extremely effective.”

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later said up to 40 Russian sailors could have been on board at the time it was hit.

Kyiv Post analysts reviewing the footage concluded it showed a Russian-manufactured warship, most likely a missile boat with a silhouette identical with the Ivanovets missile boat as claimed by the Ukrainians.

Kyiv said it happened near Lake Donuzlav – a lake that flows into the Black Sea on the western coast of Crimea and also claimed a Russian search and rescue operation after the attack was "not successful."

According to the HUR, the value of the Russian ship – before it sank – was approximately $60-70 million dollars.

Quotes by Russian milbloggers, Russia’s defense ministry claimed four Ukrainian sea drones were “destroyed” overnight.

The reports did not mention any damage to the Ivanovets.

The HUR report did not specify which type of drone was used in the attack but Kyiv has been putting its Sea Baby Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) to good use in recent months.

The Sea Baby naval drones were used to destroy part of the Crimean Bridge in July 2023.

Much of Sea Baby’s classification remains classified, but it is known that the drones were controlled via satellites and capable of carrying 800 kg of TNT with a minimum range of 800 km – as specified by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

It also featured a new hull design with a rising skiff-like bow compared to older naval drones in use. In other naval operations, the naval drones were equipped with 450 kg explosives that damaged the “Olenegorsky Miner” landing craft and a Russian oil tanker.