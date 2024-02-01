EU leaders on Thursday struck a deal with Viktor Orban to get 50 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine, overcoming the Hungarian leader's veto with surprising speed at a crunch summit in Brussels.
"All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget," European Council president Charles Michel, who chairs the summit, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget.
This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine.
EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine
"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine."
The abrupt about-face from Orban on the vitally needed four-year funding package for Kyiv came as after EU leaders offered a possible review of the spending in two years.
"EU Member States one more time show their solidarity and unity in the actions to Ukrainian people to withstand the war," wrote Ukraine's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.
"Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our joint victory."
As doubts swirl over future support from Ukraine's other major ally the United States, the EU deal is a major boost for Kyiv as Russia's war nears the start of its third year.
The money will plug holes in the Ukrainian government's budget to allow it to pay salaries and services, as its outgunned soldiers battle to hold back Moscow's forces.
Orban -- Russia's closest ally in the EU -- sparked fury from his 26 counterparts in the bloc by thwarting a December deal on the aid.
The Hungarian nationalist was accused of holding Ukraine's future hostage in a bid to blackmail Brussels into releasing billions of euros in frozen EU funds for Budapest.
- 'Orban fatigue' -
The second round in Brussels on Thursday was expected to see hours of protracted political arm-wrestling but a deal was announced swiftly after Orban met first with the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and the EU institutions.
That came after a stream of other EU leaders had piled into Orban for once-again disrupting the bloc.
"We don't have a problem with so-called Ukraine fatigue for sure, we have Orban fatigue now in Brussels," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
"It's for Viktor Orban to decide if he is a part of our community.
The other leaders had said if Orban did not drop his opposition,they would club together as 26 to keep aid flowing for Ukraine's government.
But with Kyiv facing possible budget shortfalls by spring, that option would have taken more time.
Mounting frustration at Hungary's role as spoiler also seen calls grow for other leaders to unleash the EU's Article 7 and strip Budapest of its voting rights.
That would take unanimity from all other 26 leaders and few have been willing to push publicly for this "nuclear option" just yet.
The latest EU showdown took place against the backdrop of swelling protests by European farmers, who clogged roads around the summit with 1,300 tractors in a show of strength, lighting fires and pulling down a city statue.
- 'Blackmail' -
The major leverage for Brussels over Hungary is around 20 billion euros ($21.7 billion) in frozen EU funds that it refuses to give Budapest because of its poor record on issues including corruption and LGBTQ rights.
In December, Orban allowed through a decision to open membership talks with Kyiv a day after getting a separate 10 billion euros released from Brussels.
And there were strong suspicions that he was playing the same game of chicken again to try to get more money, even if Brussels insisted the two issues were not linked.
While the focus in the room was Orban, outside the nearby European Parliament angry farmers burnt tyres as they did their best to make sure their grievances were heard.
"We need to be able to discuss in the council on this topic because the concerns that they have are partly legitimate," said Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
Comments (9)
Ukraine is having lots of military success the last few days it seems. Awesome Job Ukraine!
Also great news that EU got past Orban's stalling on $50 Billion in Ukraine Aid. Now the ball in the USA's court. Time for leadership there to silence the MGRA traitors, and deliver the knockout blow putins regime so badly deserves.
I'll bet kremlin bosses are getting nervous about China reclaiming the ~ 910,000 sq/kms of Qing and Siberian territories russian stole from them back in 1860. Russia has exposed both its military ineptitude (in Ukraine) and now its strategic (?) military secrets in friendly war games with new "BFF" China. That info should be quite useful to Xi. China might pull off an actual '3 day special military operation' to "denazify" russia and save its ancestors lineage.
I imagine the allies will also retrieve their russian stolen land....lucky, lucky residents in those territories that get swallowed back into EU:
*Finland: Lost ~11% of territory in 1939 Russia ‘Winter War'.
* Poland: Kaliningrad Oblast stolen in WWII.
* Japan: Four southernmost Kuril Islands.stolen in WWII.
* Moldova: Transnistria portion stolen in 1992
* Georgia: Abkhazia and South Ossetia portions stolen in 2008.
But troll 'Maddy' the benefits for Ukraine and its allies so clearly outweigh the expense.....which in the grand scheme of allied budgets / GDP is really chump change.
This may be the bargain sale of this century. The fall of the historic scourge of that continent for a few hundred billion dollars. Adjusted for inflation, thats right up there with the USA's shrewd 1867 purchase of Alaska for only $7.2 million. For less that 2 cents an acre, the United States acquired nearly 1,553,993 square kilometres in that deal.
If the allies spend say $500 billion on defending Ukraine and it results in war mongering russia's collapse thats a huge bargain. $500 billion was worth $24 million in 1867 dollars. Russian landmass is currently 16,376,870 Km². Deducting the land it already owes to other nations that still leaves around 15,000,000 Km² as russia's legal landmass or ~3.705 billion acres. This works out to be about 0.65 cents per acre in 1867 dollars to thwart a murderous, expansionist inclined russian tyrant. On a per acre costs thats a 3 times better value than the Alaska purchase.
I suspect only rump resuming a presidency in 2025 could possibly result in a greater national tragedy (2nd US Civil war?), then what putler has now inflicted on his country. But hey, you get what you elect.
For sure though the peoples choice award for worst national leadership in 2022, 23 and 24 all go to putin.
@ThoughtLife.God, If it makes you feel better troll 'thoughtlife.dog', your national religious leader Patriarch Kirill shares your religious beliefs. Here's a few quote from him sourced from Wikipedia:
The day before russia’s latest illegal invasion started in Ukraine, Kirill congratulated Russian soldiers as defenders of the fatherland and said they “cannot have any doubt that they have chosen a very correct path in their lives.” “We are talking about something different and much more important than politics,” he said. “We are talking about human salvation.”
In the days after the world learned about the 2022 Bucha massacre by Russian invaders of Ukraine, Kirill praised the armed forces for "feats" of service, saying Russia is "peaceful". On 23 May 2022, Kirill stated that Russian schoolchildren must take Russian troops fighting against Ukraine as an example of heroic behaviour."
How tragic that Russia's corrupt leaders (Kirill is a former KGB agent with Novaya Gazeta estimated net worth between ~$8 billion), are so easily able to convince russian's that it is righteous to murder their neighbours.
What a shame russians' doctrines are so admired by the MRGA/MAGA cult leaders now indirectly assisting putins (estimated $200 Billion net worth) attempted genocide of Ukrainians.
@Jack Griffin, Now troll ‘jack’ don't draw conclusions about the suitability of this website for your consumption. I was thinking you would fit in very well in a neighbourhood meeting your description.
I will leave you with these sage lyrics from the Mr. Rogers theme song to help soothe your stressed soul:
"It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood, A beautiful day for a neighbor. Would you be mine? Could you be mine?"
Take that shot "jack". Make new friends.
@Jack Griffin, Having a bad dad? Ukraine is having lots of military success the last few days it seems. Awesome Job Ukraine! Also great news that EU got past Orban's stalling on $50 Billion in Ukraine Aid.
Now the ball in the USA's court. Time for leadership there to silence the MGRA traitors, and deliver the knockout blow putins regime so badly deserves.
I'll bet your kremlin bosses are getting nervous about China reclaiming the ~ 910,000 sq/kms of Qing and Siberian territories russian stole from them back in 1860. Russia has exposed both its military ineptitude (in Ukraine) and now its strategic (?) military secrets in friendly war games with new "BFF" China. That info should be quite useful to Xi. China might pull off an actual '3 day special military operation' to "denazify" russia and save its ancestors lineage.
I imagine the allies will also retrieve their russian stolen land....lucky, lucky residents in those territories that get swallowed back into EU: *Finland: Lost ~11% of territory in 1939 Russia ‘Winter War'. * Poland: Kaliningrad Oblast stolen in WWII. * Japan: Four southernmost Kuril Islands.stolen in WWII. * Moldova: Transnistria portion stolen in 1992 * Georgia: Abkhazia and South Ossetia portions stolen in 2008.
Thank you EU members and particularly Mr. Orban and Mr. Fico for making it possible. There is no Europe united without Hungary and Slovakia. I hope it stays that way.
Excellent.
GREAT NEWS!!! USA politicians you are disgraceful bile, learn something from EU. American people support more than 60 billion for Ukraine