Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-08-2024

Undated photograph of a Swedish CV90 Strf 9040C with Barracuda camouflage. Ukraine’s 21st Mechanized Infantry Brigade is the sole formation operating the vehicle. Photograph published by the Ukrainian WarLive military information platform.
This photograph taken on July 21, 2022 shows passers-by walking on the streets in the center Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. St Andrew's Church is an Orthodox church in Kyiv, constructed between 1747 and 1754 to a design by the Italian architect Bartolomeo Rastrelli, a rare example of Elizabethan Baroque in Ukraine. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
Ukrainian soldiers fire main tank gun as they check it after maintenance conducted not far from Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on Feb. 5, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)