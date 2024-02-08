Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated Feb. 8, 17:09

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-08-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-08-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-08-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 8, 01:00

Powerful CV-90 Fighting Vehicles to Be Beefed Up on Front Line

Powerful CV-90 Fighting Vehicles to Be Beefed Up on Front Line
Undated photograph of a Swedish CV90 Strf 9040C with Barracuda camouflage. Ukraine’s 21st Mechanized Infantry Brigade is the sole formation operating the vehicle. Photograph published by the Ukrainian WarLive military information platform.
...
By Stefan Korshak
Feb. 8, 17:09
Ukraine’s 21st Mechanized Infantry Brigade is the sole formation operating the vehicle, deploying it to months of combat in the eastern Bakhmut and north-eastern Kupyansk sectors.
Read more

War in Ukraine - Economy Holds Up, Finances Take a Hit

War in Ukraine - Economy Holds Up, Finances Take a Hit
This photograph taken on July 21, 2022 shows passers-by walking on the streets in the center Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. St Andrew's Church is an Orthodox church in Kyiv, constructed between 1747 and 1754 to a design by the Italian architect Bartolomeo Rastrelli, a rare example of Elizabethan Baroque in Ukraine. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
...
By Nicolas Bouzou
Feb. 8, 16:16
The country's economy must remain dynamic with less human capital. Companies have lost 10-20% of their workforce due to mobilization.
Read more

Russia Recruiting Syrian Mercenaries for ‘Meat Assaults’ – HUR

Russia Recruiting Syrian Mercenaries for ‘Meat Assaults’ – HUR
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 8, 15:23
Syrian recruits are being granted Russian citizenship and given Russian passports before being subsequently mobilized into assault units for Moscow’s “special military operation.”
Read more
Featured
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

UN Panel Demands Russia Halt ‘Forcible Transfer’ of Ukrainian Children

UN Panel Demands Russia Halt ‘Forcible Transfer’ of Ukrainian Children
...
By AFP
Feb. 8, 14:54
The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March 2023 on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.
Read more

Germany’s Scholz Urges EU, US to Do More on Ukraine Aid

Germany’s Scholz Urges EU, US to Do More on Ukraine Aid
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a joint press conference with the French Prime Minister after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on February 5, 2024. (Photo by Stefanie LOOS / AFP)
...
By AFP
Feb. 8, 13:21
Scholz’s visit to key ally the United States comes as a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv pushed by Biden has become held up in the Senate amid Republican chaos.
Read more

Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead

Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 8, 13:04
A Ukrainian official said Moscow’s assaults were now only being carried out by unsupported infantry in what they described as groups of “suicide bombers.”
Read more

Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’

Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’
Photo:libkos
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 8, 12:30
Russian forces are mainly employing artillery, airstrikes, and infantry in the assault, because Russian tanks and armoured vehicles can not pass on the soft ground.
Read more

‘Legitimizing Hell on Earth’ – Ukrainians on Tucker Carlson’s Upcoming Putin Interview

‘Legitimizing Hell on Earth’ – Ukrainians on Tucker Carlson’s Upcoming Putin Interview
US conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 8, 09:48
Tucker Carlson announced, on his Instagram account on Wednesday, that the sit-down interview would be broadcast at 6 pm Eastern (2300 GMT) on his website.
Read more

Austria Opens Probe Into Ukraine Central Bank Ex-Chief

Austria Opens Probe Into Ukraine Central Bank Ex-Chief
Kyrylo Shevchenko. Photo: Ukrinform.
...
By AFP
Feb. 8, 08:23
A key player in efforts to ensure Kyiv's financial and economic stability following Russia's invasion, Kyrylo Shevchenko stepped down as head of the bank in October 2022 and sought asylum in Austria.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 7, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 7, 2024
Image: ISW.
...
By ISW
Feb. 8, 08:17
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

Russia Launches Attack on Kharkiv Civilians Using North Korean Missiles

Russia Launches Attack on Kharkiv Civilians Using North Korean Missiles
The house, which was destroyed by a missile, was manufactured in North Korea. Photo: Serhii Bolvinov.
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 8, 08:06
The Ukrainian National Police reported that two of the five missiles fired by Russia at Kharkiv in Wednesday’s attack were of North Korean origin.
Read more

‘We Don’t Need an Interview With Putin To Understand His Brutality’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 8

‘We Don’t Need an Interview With Putin To Understand His Brutality’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 8
Ukrainian soldiers fire main tank gun as they check it after maintenance conducted not far from Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on Feb. 5, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Feb. 8, 05:23
Celebrity right-winger cozying to Putin with interview infuriates White House as House Republicans kill Ukraine aid deal; Russians gain in Donetsk; EU boosts artillery shell promises to Ukraine.
Read more

White House Says the US ‘Can and Will’ Deliver More Ukraine Aid

White House Says the US ‘Can and Will’ Deliver More Ukraine Aid
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses the assembly at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 16, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
...
By AFP
Feb. 8, 01:28
In Brussels, Biden’s National Security Advisor and NATO chief press US Congress to pass aid proposals before them
Read more
Top News
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows EXCLUSIVE Europe
Feb. 14, 15:17
OPINION: Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows
By Anders Aslund
Putin’s Genocidal Myth in-depth War in Ukraine
Feb. 12, 11:58
OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth
By Timothy Snyder
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts War in Ukraine
Feb. 9, 13:46
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts
By Kyiv Post
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’ War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 12:30
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’
By Kyiv Post
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 13:04
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead
By Kyiv Post