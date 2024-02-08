Ukraine's Military Defense Intelligence (HUR) has reported on its Telegram channel that Russia is recruiting mercenaries from Syria to bolster its military resources for the war in Ukraine.

“The recruitment of Syrians for the war indicates a deterioration in the moral and psychological state of the Russian occupation forces due to large-scale losses and the need to replenish them for further meat assaults,” HUR reported.

Initial training sessions which focus on urban combat operations for the first group of mercenaries, estimated to be around 1,000 strong, are said to be underway in Syria, near the city of Aleppo and the Kuweires airfield.

Following the completion of their training, the mercenaries are expected to be transported to Russia’s Khmeimim airbase in Syria before being transferred to Russian territory.

Upon arrival, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Syrian recruits are granted Russian citizenship, provided with Russian passports and subsequently drafted into the Russian army's assault units.

The video footage, which is attached to HUR's report, showcased several Syrians holding Russian passports, which were allegedly issued within five-days.

The Recruitment Campaign

Intelligence sources have revealed that Moscow is enticing Syrian men, obviously facing dire circumstances in their own war-torn country, through travel agencies.

Initially, they are promised positions as security guards at oil refineries in Yakutia, only to be later enticed with offers of “higher-paying jobs” in Buryatia.

In the city of Ulan-Ude, in the Buryat Republic, these recruited men are expected to join the 5th Separate Guards Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces (formerly known as 46108), where they will be involved in combat operations against Ukraine.