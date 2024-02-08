Overview:

White House is irate about right-wing personality’s Thursday interview with Putin

Zelensky thanks top EU diplomat for ammo and other support during his visit to Kyiv

US House punts on aid package to Ukraine, Senate to try again Thursday

Russians make more advances in the Donetsk region

Both sides trade gains along the left bank of the Dnipro River

The Kremlin has received many Putin interview requests but decided to grant one to a Trump ally

The White House on Wednesday bristled at the idea that a celebrity who is friendly to Russian President Vladimir Putin should give the brutal dictator a mouthpiece to amplify his propaganda about his invasion of Ukraine.

Tucker Carlson, the fired Fox News host and media consultant to 2024 election candidate Donald Trump, has announced that his interview with Putin will be broadcast on social media on Thursday.

A steadfast opponent to US military aid for Kyiv, the now-network-less pundit has made a handsome living in the past as a megaphone for autocratic figures, but Western journalists and US officials are now drawing a line in the sand with this latest stunt.

“It should be very obvious to everybody what Mr. Putin has done in Ukraine, and the completely bogus and ridiculous reasons for which he tried to justify it,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One, AFP reported.

“I don’t think we need another interview with Vladimir Putin to understand his brutality,” he said.

The AFP underscored that actual foreign journalists in Russia (Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe’s Alsu Kurmasheva, for example) are currently imprisoned there.

The Kremlin rebuked suggestions by Carlson that he was the only foreign personality to seek an interview with Putin, saying they have received numerous such requests from journalists, but ended up accepting the anti-Ukraine pundit’s bid.

Meanwhile, Carlson has been enjoying a gaggle of paparazzi following him around Moscow, promoting his upcoming interview.