Ukrainians interviewed by Kyiv Post have reacted with outrage over the revelation that Tucker Carlson, former Fox News anchor, has interviewed Russian president Vladimir Putin.
“Does Tucker Carlson understand that the message of the devil… legitimizes hell on earth?” Maksym, a 28-year-old driver from Kryvyi Rih said.
“And does he understand that he himself will burn in hell? Or does he think he’s doing good? And if so, then why?”
In a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday, the right-wing US talk show host announced that the sit-down – which has already been recorded – would be broadcast at 6 pm Eastern (2300 GMT) on his website.
Carlson, a key ally of 2024 election candidate Donald Trump and a vocal opponent of continuing US military aid for Ukraine, travelled to Moscow to conduct Putin's first interview with a Western journalist since the launch of Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion.
It’s the biggest thing by far that he has done since his show on Fox came to an end last April. He was ousted days after the right-wing cable network paid a settlement approaching $800 million to end a defamation case over false allegations that the ballot-counting company, Dominion Voting Systems, had helped steal the 2020 presidential election from Trump.
Olha, a 34-year-old photographer from Kharkiv, told Kyiv Post: “Is he a real journalist? Let him ask Putin questions that all the people want to hear, not just make publicity for himself.
“If he asks real questions, okay. But if not, then it’s meaningless.”
In a social media post justifying the upcoming interview, Carlson falsely claimed he was the only Western journalist who had “bothered” to request access to Putin since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
But this was almost immediately contradicted by the Kremlin itself, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov telling reporters: “We receive many requests for interviews with the president.”
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour and the BBC’s Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg also refuted Carlson’s claim on social media, saying they’d been repeatedly denied an interview with Putin.
Peskov explained that Carlson had been granted the interview because his pro-Russian position contrasts with what he described as “the traditional Anglo-Saxon media.”
The timing of the interview, as a vital aid bill for Ukraine being held up by Trump and the upcoming US presidential elections, is not lost on those in Ukraine.
Sofiia, a 32-year-old IT worker, said: “It is very convenient to interview Putin before the presidential elections.
“The slogan – let's completely misinform people so that there will be a civil war in the United States – is very close to being realized.”
Carlson's access to Putin is a huge contrast with the restraints placed on other foreign journalists in Russia, where two US citizens – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe's Alsu Kurmasheva – are currently imprisoned, AFP reports.
Olha suggested if Carlson was to really do the job of a journalist properly, his next visit would be to Ukraine to witness “the best places of Putin's glory.”
“[He could] stay overnight in a house destroyed by a Russian missile for a complete and multifaceted experience,” she said.
“And let him conduct online streaming. It will be a total success in his journalistic career, no one has done this.”
Others were far more direct. Alex, a 34-year-old IT worker, said: “I will use the words of Raymond Smith, a character in one of my favorite movies The Gentlemen, and say that Tucker Carlson is just a ‘deluded s**t-eating c**t.’”
We already know that this so-called 'interview' is just a platform for Putin propaganda and a publicity stunt for Tucker timed for the US electoral circus. It should be totally ignored by everyone. Tucker and his abettor, Elon Musk should be charged in the US as foreign agents. They could be held in prison until the real journalists in Russian prisons are released.
The reason Carlson does stuff like an interview with Putin is to make MONEY! So quit watching him. Kyiv Post--quit writing about him. Ignore him. He won't be able to make money and he'll fade away. Bankrupt him! That's the strategy needed to shut him up.
These Putin hirelings have managed to prevent American military aid, urgently needed, from reaching Ukraine. Now they blatantly provide a platform from which Putin can spout his seductive lies. Whoever saw the likeness between Putin, and the Lord of the Rings villain Sauron, the lord of destruction and despair, was spot on. Sauron terrified, but he also corrupted. On,y those with real integrity and goodness of heart could withstand him.
I'm not a fan of Tucker Carlson and even though I regularly watch Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier and Sean Hannity, I just never cared for Tucker Carlson. But I'd definitely be interested in watching this interview.
Ukrainians, you are too close to the situation to be truly objective. Let’s wait for the interview to be aired before we all form opinions.
@Imokru2, Being objective is not difficult. These are matters of fact, supported by evidence, The Russian Federation invaded a sovereign state, seized its territory and resources, and is intent on annihilating everyone in Ukraine who won’t surrender. It builds new streets literally on the corpses of the unburied dead, and crushes their bones to make infill for roads. Russia steals Ukrainian children, to bring them up as Russians. For two years, it has conducted mass terror attacks on Ukrainian villages, towns and cities, daily reducing them to rubble. Russia sows with millions of mines the fields providing grain for the world. If you want to listen to Russian propaganda justifying this, look at RT and other subservient media sites. We are not obliged to give Putin a platform here.
Carlson is not a journalist, he’s a commentator. His goal is to form opinions, not report facts. This interview with Putin will be pro-russia propaganda, nothing more.
@Steve G., Many journalists had interview with Zelensky and you people didn't call it propaganda, did you? We all know how not a single uncomfortable question was asked, but now ppl are so loud even though they haven't seen the interview. Don't you think after Zelensky, the world should hear the other side too?
@Mark, We don’t need to give Putin a platform in the West to hear the other side. Look at the Russian and Russian-supporting media outlets. The irrefutable fact of this conflict is very simple and it cannot be explained away. Russia broke several agreements about respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, invaded, and is doing its best to destroy both Ukrainian people, and the idea of the nation.
