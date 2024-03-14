Search

LIVE Updated Mar. 14, 16:46

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-14-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-14-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-14-2024
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14, 01:00

Russian Authorities Block Civilian Evacuations from Shelled Border Regions, HUR Says

Russian Authorities Block Civilian Evacuations from Shelled Border Regions, HUR Says
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 14, 16:46
According to Ukrainian intelligence and Russian volunteer-fighters, the Kremlin is blocking civilians’ evacuation from Belgorod despite massive shelling.
NATO Countries Not Giving Ukraine 'Enough Ammunition': Stoltenberg

NATO Countries Not Giving Ukraine 'Enough Ammunition': Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference to present the organisation's Annual Report for 2023 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on March 14, 2024. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 14, 14:46
Stoltenberg's warning comes as military support from key Kyiv backer, the United States, remains blocked in Congress by hardline Republicans opposed to President Joe Biden.
Morning News Update for March 14

Morning News Update for March 14
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Mar. 14, 09:37
Kyiv Post’s overnight supplement to War in Ukraine Update for March 14.
US Says No Sign Russia Preparing to Use Nukes in Ukraine

US Says No Sign Russia Preparing to Use Nukes in Ukraine
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 14, 08:28
Russia's rhetoric on the subject of nuclear arms has been "reckless" ever since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Special Ops Strike Russian Tanks and 'Solntsepyok' in Tense Video: Hits Worth Millions of Dollars

Special Ops Strike Russian Tanks and 'Solntsepyok' in Tense Video: Hits Worth Millions of Dollars
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14, 08:03
Utilizing FPV drones, Ukrainian Special Forces eliminated 13 Russian soldiers, several tanks, and a "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower.
IFRC Pressed to Take Action as Russian Red Cross Continues to Defy Neutrality Principles

IFRC Pressed to Take Action as Russian Red Cross Continues to Defy Neutrality Principles
Residents evacuated from the Belgorod region's zones bordering Ukraine, including those from the town of Shebekino, are seen settled in a temporary shelter set up at the Belgorod Arena in the regional capital of Belgorod on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
By Steve Brown
Mar. 14, 07:45
International concern grows as Russia’s Red Cross appears to be abandoning neutrality and independence as it increasingly becomes part of the Kremlin’s propaganda machine.
‘Russia’s Nuclear Rhetoric Has Been Reckless’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 14

‘Russia’s Nuclear Rhetoric Has Been Reckless’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 14
Workers install anti-tank bulwarks, also known as dragon's teeth, at the construction site of a defensive line in Kharkiv region on March 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Mar. 14, 03:39
EU agrees on €5B Kyiv allocation; Death toll from drone attack on Sumy stands at two; White House brushes off Putin’s latest nuke threats; Spetsnaz units said to conduct raids on right bank of Dnipro
