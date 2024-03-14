Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-14-2024

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference to present the organisation's Annual Report for 2023 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on March 14, 2024. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Residents evacuated from the Belgorod region's zones bordering Ukraine, including those from the town of Shebekino, are seen settled in a temporary shelter set up at the Belgorod Arena in the regional capital of Belgorod on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
Workers install anti-tank bulwarks, also known as dragon's teeth, at the construction site of a defensive line in Kharkiv region on March 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)