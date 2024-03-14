The White House said Wednesday it had seen no indications Moscow was ready to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, after President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to deploy them if Russia's sovereignty was threatened.
Russia's rhetoric on the subject of nuclear arms has been "reckless" ever since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"We have not seen any reasons to adjust our own nuclear posture, nor any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said when asked about Putin's comments.
Putin appeared to be "restating Russia's nuclear doctrine" after he was asked during an interview about using the weapons, Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with Biden on a campaign trip to Milwaukee.
"Nevertheless, Russia's nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout this conflict," she added.
"It was Russia that brutally invaded Ukraine without provocation or justification, and we'll continue to support Ukraine as they defend their people and their territory from Russian aggression."
Putin on Wednesday lauded Moscow's nuclear arsenal and warned that he was ready to deploy the weapons if Russia's sovereignty was under threat.
The Kremlin has touted its nuclear prowess throughout its two-year offensive in Ukraine. Putin's latest comments come days ahead of elections in Russia that look set to hand him another six years in power.
Biden on Tuesday announced a $300 million emergency weapons package to prop up Ukraine after recent Russian gains, while the US Congress blocks further aid.
Comments ( 1)
If the WH says so it must be true. Right Troll John from Canada?
@ Hi troll "jack" trying to be Joseph Swanson.
Did you get bored with your MRGA assigned name and decide to steal someone else's today hoping no one would notice?
You are right though that it has been very refreshing to not have a lie spewing president like the USA had to endure under putinrump.
Journalist actually chronicled that putinrump had told +30,500 lies in his 4 year term.....I think that works out to be 21 lies a day. He must be specially trained to be able to lie both as he inhales and also exhales. Add this breath control to his being a natural blowhard, and I think he will be awesome playing didgeridoo in the prison band. Let use know how it works out when you see him on your conjugal visits.