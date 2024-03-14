Overview: Europe agrees on fund ear-marked for weapons bound for Ukraine

Two turn up dead, with a dozen injuries including young children, in Sumy attack

US downplays nuclear threat while Russia says its triad is “more modern”

AFU cedes more territory west of Avdiivka

Moscow’s spec ops brigades reportedly attack near Antonivsky Bridge Brussels creates €5 billion pool to finance Ukraine’s war against Russian aggression Member states Germany and France set aside their differences as the European Union on Wednesday announced a long-awaited €5 billion ($5.47 billion) fund to spend on weapons to send to Kyiv. AFP reported that Belgium, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said bloc representatives had agreed “in principle” on the plan, after settling disagreements on some issues between Berlin and Paris. France had insisted that only European-made weapons, machinery and ammunition should be purchased with the fund, but ultimately allowed for some wiggle room if such weapons were not readily available from EU producers. Germany, the union’s largest contributor to Ukraine to date, struck an agreement with Brussels that the EU would offset a portion of Berlin’s existing bilateral support with Kyiv against its future contributions to the fund. Advertisement In total, EU members are estimated to have contributed at least €28 billion ($30.6 billion) to Kyiv already, in defense of its war against the Russian invasion. Including humanitarian and refugee assistance, the total euro figure for aid to Ukraine is more like €96 billion ($105 billion), according to EU estimates. Rescuers recover two bodies in Sumy, with 12 injured in Shahed attack After Russian-launched Shahed drones demolished an apartment building in the city of Sumy on Tuesday, the death toll reached two on Wednesday as the bodies of two men were recovered from the debris. Other Topics of Interest GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region A video released on a Telegram channel shows three captured and unarmed Ukrainian soldiers shot dead in what appears to be a summary execution by Russian forces. “While clearing the rubble of a five-story residential building, State Emergency Service workers retrieved the body of the second dead person,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service posted on Telegram. (A previous post had reported only one dead.) About a dozen civilians were injured, including children aged 6 and 10.

In Sumy, debris removal is ongoing at the site where the Russian “Shahed” UAV crashed, damaging part of a residential building. Five people have been rescued from the rubble, and all necessary services and equipment are actively engaged in the operation. Assistance is being… pic.twitter.com/rqKS3NdlQt — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2024

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed revenge for an attack on his hometown of Kryvyi Rih that killed three civilians and wounded many others. Russian missiles were blamed for that attack, which targeted a similar residential apartment building. Advertisement White House says it has seen no indication that Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons “We have not seen any reasons to adjust our own nuclear posture, nor any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in her regular briefing to reporters on Wednesday. “Nevertheless, Russia’s nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout this conflict,” she said. Nuclear saber-rattling from the Kremlin previously seemed to have been the brief of Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, who was internationally ridiculed for his regular warnings of the apocalypse. But Russian President Vladimir Putin more recently has been taking on that job, warning on Wednesday that nuclear strikes would be in play if the US were to “threaten its sovereignty” by sending troops to Ukraine. “Our triad, the nuclear triad, is more modern than any other triad. Only we and the Americans actually have such triads. And we have advanced much more here,” Putin said in a televised interview. “We are ready to use weapons, including any weapons, including the weapons you mentioned if it is a question of the existence of the Russian state or damage to our sovereignty and independence.” Advertisement

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to its statehood, sovereignty or independencehttps://t.co/pNPzXdt7Fi pic.twitter.com/TjKssC5lYy — TIME (@TIME) March 13, 2024

Operations: Avdiivka The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces have recently advanced northwest and southwest of Avdiivka, almost exactly a month after Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) units began to retreat, leading to the city’s capture. Geolocated footage published on Tuesday seems to show Russian units moving forward near the eastern outskirts of Berdychi (northwest of Avdiivka) and also along Pershotravneva Street in Pervomaiske (southwest of Avdiivka).