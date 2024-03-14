Highlights: Zelensky addresses constant Russian aerial attacks on civilian attacks in nightly address

Washington war analysis center says Ukraine open to “vulnerabilities” amid weapons shortage President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the speedy “elimination of the consequences of Russian [airborne] strikes and on providing assistance to the victims,” he said in his nightly address to the nation on March 13. He specifically mentioned the Donetsk regional town of Myrhorod that saw two civilians killed and five injured reportedly by a Grom-E1 projectile overnight on March 12 that struck a five-story residential building. “My condolences to all those who have lost loved ones,” Zelensky said.

Estonia is exploring avenues to get more than a $100 billion of military aid to Ukraine on a yearly basis, the Baltic country's permanent defense ministry secretary, Kusti Salm, said, as cited by Euractiv. It is a "ballpark figure for what should be enough for Ukraine to with the [unprovoked Russian] war," said 39-year-old Salm. If the 50-plus countries in the US-led Ramstein coalition of countries that support Ukraine "militarily allocate that percentage, it would surpass €120 billion ($137 billion) per year," he noted. Ex-Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko was appointed as consulate general in Toronto, Canada, the nation's most populous city that hosts about 11 percent of people who identify as Ukrainian, according to Statistique Canada. It also is home to one of the most organized Ukrainian communities and the World Ukraine Congress, the global umbrella advocacy group, is based there. After Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, more than 200,00 Ukrainians fled to Canada, public broadcaster CTV News says. Advertisement Nikolenko, 38, previously was the vice-chair at the United Nations' Committee on Information and also the spokesperson of his nation's permanent mission to the New York-based global body that was founded after World War II to maintain peace across the world.