A Kyiv Post source in the Ukrainian security services (HUR) said that Belgorod authorities are blocking Russian civilians’ evacuation to keep people present in the region for the March 15-17 presidential election.
The election, according to the Russian volunteer-fighters now fighting in Belgorod, is only a show-election intended to rubber-stamp President Vladimir Putin’s continued rule.
According to the HUR source, train stations are being blocked off for people trying to leave Belgorod.
“If there were an evacuation, there would be no elections,” the source said.
Asked by Kyiv Post if civilians can leave by their own transport, the source replied: “if they’re lucky,” saying that there are many checkpoints that they would have to evade.
Fighting between Ukraine-allied Russian fighters and Russian forces reportedly continued in Russia’s Belgorod region on Thursday, March 14. The anti-Putin groups fighting near the Ukrainian border region were the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), Freedom of Russian Legion (LSR) and the Siberia Battalion.
The fighting started on Tuesday, March 12, in what the volunteer-fighter groups said was months of planning against Putin’s “sham elections.”
In a Telegram post published Thursday at 12:32 p.m., the groups said “massive strikes” were launched against Russian forces.
“The liberation of Russian regions from the Kremlin’s terrorist regime continues at these moments. Now massive strikes are being launched against Putin’s troops in the Belgorod and Kursk regions,” it reads.
Not Good.
The Russian volunteer-fighters also said that local authorities are preventing civilian evacuations from happening.
“We demand that governors stop carrying out the criminal orders of the Kremlin regime and not interfere with the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone, who themselves have already decided to leave their homes and save the lives of their families,” the volunteer fighters wrote.
Comments ( 1)
There lies another moral difference between the forces of good (anti-putin russians & Ukrainians) and the forces of evil (putin's regime).
The former pre-emptively warns and supports relocations of civilians about to be a war zone.
What does putin's evil regime do? It actively targets Ukrainian civilians and their critical infrastructure even far, far away from the front line. Does it provide civilians a warning....NOPE. Will it do anything to help the russian civilians who now find parts of their own country deservedly becoming a civil war zone....NOPE.
Putin's regime lives in opulence and beats / murders their own people when they ask for more humane treatment.
Putin's regime must be taken out.
Russians themselves can do this without starting a world war. Russian's you need to join and support the RDK, Siberian Battalion, SLR or similar freedom fighter effort to obtain better leadership.