"25 occupiers and 6 pieces of equipment - the result of the work of one unit of the SSO per day," the caption to the released video read.

The Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported via Telegram that during the day, one of its units eliminated 13 Russian soldiers and six pieces of equipment, including tanks and a heavy flamethrower system called "Solntsepyok," using FPV drones.

In the area of responsibility of the 8th SSO regiment, during reconnaissance, the fighters discovered the Russian equipment and manpower. Special Ops conducted a series of strikes using FPV drones.

"It was a tough day, and at the same time – productive. I didn't leave the console for more than a couple of minutes," said the regiment's operator.

The released footage showcased how the drones attacked the Russian servicemen, with some attempting to fend off the drones. The special forces reported that as a result of the strikes, 13 Russian soldiers were killed, and another 12 were wounded.

Advertisement

The video also captured moments of drones hitting Russian military equipment.

"According to the results of the operation, the following were damaged and disabled: 2 tanks; TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok'; 2 infantry fighting vehicles, and an armored fighting vehicle," the SSO reported.

The report did not specify which tank models were destroyed by the special forces. However, the cost of one tank is estimated to be several million dollars.

The "Solntsepyok" is a heavy flamethrower system employed to destroy light armored vehicles, enemy personnel in open terrain, and fortified buildings through powerful volume explosions. It fires unguided rockets of caliber 220mm, weighing up to more than 200 kg.

Other Topics of Interest Not Good. Trends are running markedly against Ukraine this week. House Speaker Mike Johnson must put Ukraine funding on the table right now, as the situation is becoming critical, the author writes.

The thermobaric munition of the "Solntsepyok" forms a cloud of explosive mixture and then detonates it. The resulting sharp atmospheric pressure drop of about 160 mm Hg can be lethal, causing internal organ rupture.

Cost estimates for the "Solntsepyok" system vary, ranging from $6.5 million to $15 million.

In early January, using the American-made HIMARS rocket launcher, the Ukrainian military destroyed a "Solntsepyok" in southern Ukraine that a team of drone operators had discovered hidden in a forested area.

Advertisement

This successful SSO operation adds to a series of previous strikes by special forces aimed at destroying Russian equipment. Notably, the successful elimination of a Russian Zoopark-1 surveillance and fire control radar complex, a highly prized asset frequently boasted about by the Russian military.