Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-20-2024

This undated image courtesy of Fox News shows (from L) cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, US journalist Trey Yingst and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova reporting in Ukraine. The US network said on March 15, 2022 that Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova had been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv. Kuvshynova and Zakrzewski were killed and their colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck March 14 by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. (Photo by FOX NEWS / AFP)
A tractor with a sign reading " Ukraine has drowned us in grain" blocks the A12 highway between Slubice in Poland and Frankfurt (Oder) along river Oder in eastern Germany, on February 26, 2024. Polish farmers blocked the A2 motorway near Slubice, on the border with Germany in western Poland on Sunday bringing cross border traffic to a halt. Initially the farmers had been planning a 25-day blockade but reduced it following talks with local representatives, businesses and transporters who are hopeful that the road wll reopne later on Monday. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP)
This handout satellite image released on Feb. 24, 2024, by Maxar Technologies shows a color infrared closeup view of an oil refinery on fire, in Klintsy, on Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo by Satellite image ?2024 Maxar Technologies / AFP)