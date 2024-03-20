Search

LIVE Updated Mar. 20, 17:34

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-20-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-20-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-20-2024
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20, 01:00

Odesa Hosts Regional Sports Forum for ‘Strong of Ukraine’ Veterans Organization

Odesa Hosts Regional Sports Forum for 'Strong of Ukraine' Veterans Organization
Some attendees at the March 18 Strong of Ukraine sports forum. Photo: Odesa State University of Internal Affairs.
By Steve Brown
Mar. 20, 17:34
There is a growing understanding of the important role that sport can play in the physical, psychological and morale recovery of injured veterans of the war in Ukraine.
Russian Shelling Reportedly Kills Three in Kharkiv

Russian Shelling Reportedly Kills Three in Kharkiv
Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20, 15:17
Russian troops launched an X-59 missile targeting Kharkiv at approximately 13:00 local time, according to regional police reports.
Russia Rages Against Olympic Chiefs, Accuses Them of 'Neo-Nazism'

Russia Rages Against Olympic Chiefs, Accuses Them of 'Neo-Nazism'
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow on January 18, 2024. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 20, 15:05
On Tuesday, the IOC barred Russian athletes from taking part in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 26 and criticised the Kremlin for planning to hold its own "Friendship Games."
This undated image courtesy of Fox News shows (from L) cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, US journalist Trey Yingst and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova reporting in Ukraine. The US network said on March 15, 2022 that Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova had been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv. Kuvshynova and Zakrzewski were killed and their colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck March 14 by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. (Photo by FOX NEWS / AFP)
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20, 14:07
In the early days of the full-scale invasion, a Ukrainian reporter died while working for Fox News. Now her parents are suing the broadcaster for negligence.
Russia Says Arrested Man For Spying for Ukraine

Russia Says Arrested Man For Spying for Ukraine
By AFP
Mar. 20, 13:48
The FSB did not name the suspect, but said he was a resident of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a remote Russian city in the far eastern region of Khabarovsk.
The Psychological Factor – Current Grim Realities in Russia’s War Against Ukraine

The Psychological Factor – Current Grim Realities in Russia's War Against Ukraine
Avdiivka. Photo by @libkos.
By Hans Petter Midttun
Mar. 20, 13:21
After two years of intense fighting, the outcome of the war will hinge on psychological factors that impact the international support now indispensable to Ukraine’s resistance.
Artillery Shortage - Soldier Warns of Potential Disaster at the Front

Artillery Shortage - Soldier Warns of Potential Disaster at the Front
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 20, 11:46
Ariah Ben-Yehudah, who has been serving in the International Legion since the start of the war, opens up about how things are at the front and how under-armed Ukraine is in combat with the Russians.
Kyiv Confirms Drone Attack on Russia's Engels Air Base

Kyiv Confirms Drone Attack on Russia's Engels Air Base
"Engels" airport. Illustrative photo
By Julia Struck
Mar. 20, 10:46
The Saratov governor reported drone activity, while Ukrainian special services told Kyiv Post that Ukrainian intelligence is behind the Engels drone attack.
Exclusive Interview with Former UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss

Exclusive Interview with Former UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss
British Member of Parliament Liz Truss speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on February 22, 2024. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
...
By Michał Kujawski
Mar. 20, 09:29
Leading UK politician and former PM Liz Truss says the democratic world has to be united and resolute in supporting Ukraine and defeating Putin’s Russia.
Russia’s First Strike Weapon

Russia's First Strike Weapon
By Robert Zubrin
Mar. 20, 09:18
It’s even more dangerous than an orbital nuclear bomb
Russian, Belarusian Athletes Not Part of Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Russian, Belarusian Athletes Not Part of Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Fireworks explode at the end of the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 17, 2023. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 20, 08:33
The IOC in December suspended Russia from the 2024 Games, but gave the green light for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals as long as they do not actively support the war on Ukraine
EU Strikes Deal to Cap Ukraine Imports of Poultry, Corn, Some Grains

EU Strikes Deal to Cap Ukraine Imports of Poultry, Corn, Some Grains
A tractor with a sign reading " Ukraine has drowned us in grain" blocks the A12 highway between Slubice in Poland and Frankfurt (Oder) along river Oder in eastern Germany, on February 26, 2024. Polish farmers blocked the A2 motorway near Slubice, on the border with Germany in western Poland on Sunday bringing cross border traffic to a halt. Initially the farmers had been planning a 25-day blockade but reduced it following talks with local representatives, businesses and transporters who are hopeful that the road wll reopne later on Monday. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 20, 08:18
The agreement renews the tariff exemption granted in 2022 for one year but adds oats, eggs, poultry, and sugar, to the list of products with import "safeguards" preventing cheap imports.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 19, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 19, 2024
ISW - map.
By ISW
Mar. 20, 08:10
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Anti-Kremlin Militias Destroy Multiple Russian Military Vehicles in Intense Video

Anti-Kremlin Militias Destroy Multiple Russian Military Vehicles in Intense Video
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20, 08:06
Anti-Kremlin militias disable key targets near Zhuravlevka, Belgorod, regularly “leaving Putin's troops without vital surveillance and communication.”
‘Ukraine Is Fighting for Its Life’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 20

'Ukraine Is Fighting for Its Life' – War in Ukraine Update for March 20
This handout satellite image released on Feb. 24, 2024, by Maxar Technologies shows a color infrared closeup view of an oil refinery on fire, in Klintsy, on Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo by Satellite image ?2024 Maxar Technologies / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Mar. 20, 04:55
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Mar. 20, 04:55
Strikes on Russian oil production taking effect; Germany provides added €500M as Ramstein meeting promises more weapons; Western sanctions hit Russian railways
