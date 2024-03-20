The Russian Telegram channel SHOT reported two to four loud explosions, described as “shaking windows in their frames.”

“Planned work of the HUR,” the source said, without providing further details on the special operation.

Sources within Ukrainian special services have confirmed to Kyiv Post that the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is behind the drone attack on the Engels air base.

In Engels, Russia, explosions were heard early on March 20, with local authorities reporting the suspected downing of drones, as stated by the Saratov region governor, Roman Busargin, on Telegram.

“Preliminary data suggests the anti-aircraft defense system was activated. Residents report hearing a prior siren. There is no official information on casualties or damages,” the report stated.

Busargin confirmed that the drones were downed over Engels around 3 a.m., less than an hour before his announcement.

“The anti-aircraft defense system responded promptly and effectively. There were no casualties or infrastructure damage from falling debris,” the governor stated.

Meanwhile, social media users mentioned a fire at the airfield area post-explosions, with rescuers quickly arriving.

One commentator, residing near the airfield, wrote, “There was at least one direct hit, the rest (of the drones) likely shot down by anti-aircraft missiles. Then came the fire trucks, ambulances, police with flashing lights.”

“The alarm siren continues, with ongoing explosions and fires at the airfield,” he added.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Belgorod (1 UAV) and Saratov (4 UAV) regions by air defense assets.

Engels houses long-range strategic bombers Tu-160 and Tu-95MS, which have been involved in strikes on Ukraine. The airfield is situated 614 km from Ukraine's borders.

In February, Russian state media highlighted Defense Ministry exercises to enhance aircraft and airfield protection against drone and air strikes, along with runway repair and alternative emergency airstrips during potential attacks.

In December 2022, attacks occurred on airfields hosting strategic bombers near Dyagilevo, in the Ryazan region, and Engels, in the Saratov region. The Russian Defense Ministry reported three servicemen killed and four wounded, with two aircraft slightly damaged. However, subsequent satellite images suggest up to five aircraft were significantly damaged.