In Engels, Russia, explosions were heard early on March 20, with local authorities reporting the suspected downing of drones, as stated by the Saratov region governor, Roman Busargin, on Telegram.
Sources within Ukrainian special services have confirmed to Kyiv Post that the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is behind the drone attack on the Engels air base.
“Planned work of the HUR,” the source said, without providing further details on the special operation.
The Russian Telegram channel SHOT reported two to four loud explosions, described as “shaking windows in their frames.”
“Preliminary data suggests the anti-aircraft defense system was activated. Residents report hearing a prior siren. There is no official information on casualties or damages,” the report stated.
Busargin confirmed that the drones were downed over Engels around 3 a.m., less than an hour before his announcement.
“The anti-aircraft defense system responded promptly and effectively. There were no casualties or infrastructure damage from falling debris,” the governor stated.
Meanwhile, social media users mentioned a fire at the airfield area post-explosions, with rescuers quickly arriving.
One commentator, residing near the airfield, wrote, “There was at least one direct hit, the rest (of the drones) likely shot down by anti-aircraft missiles. Then came the fire trucks, ambulances, police with flashing lights.”
Ukraine Sets Fire to Missile Ship in Russia’s Kaliningrad, Intel Source Says
“The alarm siren continues, with ongoing explosions and fires at the airfield,” he added.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Belgorod (1 UAV) and Saratov (4 UAV) regions by air defense assets.
Engels houses long-range strategic bombers Tu-160 and Tu-95MS, which have been involved in strikes on Ukraine. The airfield is situated 614 km from Ukraine's borders.
In February, Russian state media highlighted Defense Ministry exercises to enhance aircraft and airfield protection against drone and air strikes, along with runway repair and alternative emergency airstrips during potential attacks.
In December 2022, attacks occurred on airfields hosting strategic bombers near Dyagilevo, in the Ryazan region, and Engels, in the Saratov region. The Russian Defense Ministry reported three servicemen killed and four wounded, with two aircraft slightly damaged. However, subsequent satellite images suggest up to five aircraft were significantly damaged.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (5)
@Troll jack says YOU ARE SO RIGHT ON STEVE!,
Hi troll Jack....you've posted under the guise of so many other Ukraine supporters which is very tricksy of you. However your clinging to the MRGA party line that 'only putinrump will save Ukraine', always gives you away.
Putinrump says himself he will not spend a penny helping Ukraine, and he regularly parrots putin’s other propaganda diminishing Ukraine or its allies. His first impeachment was about his holding back congressionally approved weapons for Ukraine. He currently stalls further aid to Ukraine via his MRGA minions in the US House. But you keep dutifully pushing MRGA’s falsehood that putinrump wants to help Ukraine.
You may be onto something about the war not having starting if he was in office though. After 17 historically irregular private meetings with putin; they probably already worked out putinrump would just let him walk in without US helping Ukraine at all. No other US president has ever met privately alone with an enemy behind closed doors.
So you push that crap Jack and its just impossible to believe you care anything about Ukraine. Thats some of the reasons it's so hard for Ukraine supporters here to trust a word you say.
Of course when you insult Ukraine supporters in your typical fashion it's also clear under any guise, who you really are and what MRGA club you belong to.
It should please all to see an aggressors facilities destroyed. Russia is a criminal, imperialist nation.
Folks here is some interesting info about the YouTube site "jack" keeps trying to direct you to (when he's not busy saying the word Briben, pushing MAGA conspiracies or spewing profanity at other Ukraine supporters).
The "Suchomimus" channel was created on September 11, 2021. Interestingly the same calendar day as the USA's World Trade Center was destroyed and just slightly before the period that russia started its buildup of forces along Ukraine's border. The owner however did not upload any video's until February 24, 2022. The EXACT day the current Russian invasion started. What were they waiting for? Why did they build a YouTube channel solely to subsequently used for war coverage around the same time russia was building its pre war forces? The first video uploaded showed Ukraine's Nikolaev Airport getting destroyed.
Since then multiple multiple uploads a day occur many of which could only come from a networked national entity covering multiple war fronts.
Perhaps its a legit site...probably not. I would not take the risk myself. You have more reputable sources for such info.
@John, Suchomimus is good to go. He's pro-Ukraine and his posts focus on tactical engagements with little to no concern of U.S. politics.
@Steve, Steve, John the loon from Canada is a shameless fucking dumbshit. He proves that fact with every post he makes. A shameless idiot. Yes, we believe in making America great again because just like Israel and Ukraine, Joe BRIBEn is destroying America as well. This war in Ukraine would have have even started had President-elect Trump been rightfully reinstated to the White House. There are too many morons on this website Steve. John the loon from Canada being the top moron.
@YOU ARE SO RIGHT ON STEVE!,
Hi troll Jack....you've posted under the guise of so many other Ukraine supporters and cling to the MRGA party line that only putinrump will save Ukraine. He says himself he will not spend a penny, and he parrots puts other propaganda diminishing Ukraine. His first impeachment was about his holding back congressional approved weapons for Ukraine. He currently stall further aid to Ukraine via his MRGA minions in the US House.
But you keep pushing the falsehood that he wants to help Ukraine. You may be onto something about the war not have starting if he was in office......after all those historical irregular 17 private meetings had with putin they probably already worked out putinrump would just let him walk in without US helping Ukraine at all. So you push that crap Jack and its just impossible to believe you care anything about Ukraine.
Thats some of the reasons it's so hard for Ukraine supporters here to trust a word you say.
Of course when you insult Ukraine supporters in your typical fashion it's clear under any guise who you really are and what MRGA club you belong to.
I highly recommend all to view the recent video commentary uploaded by Suchomimus on youtube. His videos are retrieved from Russian citizens uploading their videos of the event on Telegram. The air raid sires and antiaircraft fire did not sound until after the first explosion. The recent drone attacks reaching up to some 900 km into Russia are clear evidence Russia does not possess an effective air defense network. And note Ukraine is hitting refineries and military targets, and not civilian infrastructure.
Use drones against air defenses first for weakening the defense of the opponents .
May peace be upon all though and justice plus graceexist always ...
@Hope,
Some religion sanctioned violence (Monty Python) to lighten everyone's day : -)
"The scriptural account read by Brother Maynard's Brother (played by Michael Palin) in the Book of Armaments:
"And Saint Attila raised the hand grenade up on high, saying, 'O Lord, bless this thy hand grenade, that with it thou mayst blow thine enemies to tiny bits, in thy mercy.' And the Lord did grin. And the people did feast upon the lambs, and sloths, and carp, and anchovies, and orangutans, and breakfast cereals, and fruit bats, and large chulapas...
"Skip a bit, Brother." ....Maynard's Brother continues...
"And the Lord spake, saying, ''First shalt thou take out the Holy Pin. Then shalt thou count to three, no more, no less. Three shall be the number thou shalt count, and the number of the counting shall be three. Four shalt thou not count, neither count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three. Five is right out. Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it.'
Hello UKRAINE SUPPORTERS. Smile as you have productive day!
@Hope, You continue to spew your stupidity. You don't know jack. You're Hopeless.