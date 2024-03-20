Russian troops launched an X-59 missile targeting Kharkiv on Wednesday, March 20, according to regional police reports.

Kharkiv is Ukraine's second-largest city and lies close to the Russian border. It has seen increased attacks in recent months as Moscow's invasion drags on for more than two years.

The strike resulted in significant damage, including to a private enterprise, a five-storey residential building, and a car, as confirmed by the Interior Ministry.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, stated that at least three people were killed and five injured.

"Russians shelled Kharkiv," Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of Kharkiv's police, said on social media. "Three people died, five were wounded, a large-scale fire broke out".

Bolvinov specified that the struck facilities included "an ordinary printing house, a workshop for the production of furniture and paint products," with several employees injured, two of whom are in critical condition.