A man living in Russia's Far East who allegedly spied for Ukraine to help it carry out sabotage has been charged with high treason, local FSB security services said Wednesday.

Since launching its assault on Ukraine two years ago, Russia says it has been targeted by hundreds of sabotage attacks, both on civilian and defence infrastructure.

The FSB did not name the suspect, but said he was a resident of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a remote Russian city in the far eastern region of Khabarovsk.

The man "proactively contacted representatives of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine via the internet", a regional branch of the FSB told Russian news agencies.

He then gave "information about the defence enterprise of Khabarovsk region, allowing the enemy to plan and carry out sabotage at facilities and enterprises of the defence-industrial complex," it said.

Video published by Russian news outlets showed security forces dashing towards the suspect outside an apartment building at night and pinning him down in the snow.

Kyiv does not typically claim responsibility for sabotage attacks in Russia but often cheers them on, arguing they are just retaliation for strikes on Ukraine.

