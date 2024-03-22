Search

LIVE Updated Mar. 22, 16:55

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-22-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-22-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
Mar. 22, 01:00

Ukraine in the Post-American Era

US and Ukrainian flags fly near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2022. U(Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
By George Woloshyn
Mar. 22, 16:55
Like it or not, we must be prepared for the possibility that Congress may fail to appropriate any additional funding for Ukraine this year and (if Trump is elected) the next five years.
Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Warns of Russia Gathering 100,000 Soldiers, Potential Summer Offensive

Russian soldiers wait for their departure as they stand near a mural depicting Russian servicemen wearing 'Z' symbol armbands, close to the Paveletsky railway terminal, in central Moscow on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 22, 15:20
The commander suggests that Russia's assembly of troops may not solely indicate an offensive strategy, potentially serving to bolster current units' combat capability.
Kyiv Security Forum (#KSF2024): Ukraine's Premier International Platform on War, Peace, and Security

By Bohdan Nahaylo
Mar. 22, 14:50
By Mykola Vorobiov
Mar. 22, 14:50
Report from Kyiv Security Forum in the Ukrainian capital. The event attended by international leaders, politicians, diplomats, promises diverse perspectives.
La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

Number of Russian Inmates Mobilized for War Could Force Prison Closures

By Kyiv Post
Mar. 22, 13:03
Russia has taken so many convicts for its war in Ukraine that some of its prison colonies may have to close because of detainee shortages, according to a to a regional official.
Emergency Blackouts in 7 Ukrainian Regions after Russian Strikes

By AFP
Mar. 22, 11:55
Kyiv confirms damage to power grid system by Russian air attack.
Devastating Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine Kills Five, Leaves Dozens Injured: Official Reports

This handout photo taken and released by the National Police of Ukraine on March 22, 2024, shows officers inspecting the site of a missile strike in Zaporozhzhia, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by National Police of Ukraine / AFP)
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 22, 11:51
As of now, three people have died in Zaporizhzhia, including an 8-year-old girl, and two in Khmelnytsky, as a result of Russian attacks, with dozens wounded.
Kremlin Says Russia in a 'State of War' in Ukraine

This pool photograph distributed by Russia's state agency Sputnik shows Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moderating Russian President Vladimir Putin's year-end press conference at Gostiny Dvor exhibition hall in central Moscow on December 14, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 22, 11:47
Russia finally admits that it has declared war on Ukraine, not just a 'special operation.'
President Zelensky Condemns Latest Massive Air Attack by ‘Moscow’s Savages’

By Kyiv Post
Mar. 22, 11:23
The Ukrainian leader emphasizes the destruction and killing Russia can get away with while his country waits for desperately needed air defense systems and other armaments from its partners.
Major Russian Assault on Ukraine’s Energy Sector, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant on Brink of Blackout

By Julia Struck
Mar. 22, 09:40
Russians targeted the Dnipro hydroelectric dam in Zaporizhzhia, leaving the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant teetering on the brink of blackout across the region’s cities.
NATO Military Committee Chief, in Kyiv, Calls for Strong Allied Support

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer attending a meeting with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 March 2024. [Handout photo/EPA/EFE]
By Euractiv
Mar. 22, 09:16
NATO military chief says the right balance between optimism and pessimism is required, as well as accelerating the delivery of support for Ukraine and implementation of mobilization in the country.
EU Agrees to Move Ahead on Using Russian Assets for Ukraine

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference at the end of the first day of a EU summit in Brussels, on March 21, 2024. EU leaders on March 21, 2024 agreed to "take work forward" on a plan to use the profits from frozen Russian central bank assets to arm Ukraine, a joint statement said. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 22, 08:27
The proposal, at the heart of talks between leaders at a summit in Brussels, could unlock some three billion euros ($3.3 billion) a year for Kyiv - once given a final green light.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 20, 2024

ISW - map.
By ISW
Mar. 22, 08:07
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
‘Every Day and Every Night, a Terrorist War’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 22

Ukrainian rescuers stand outside of a five-story residential building after a missile attack, in Kyiv on March 21, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down “about three dozen enemy missiles, including ballistic missiles, over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital,” the city’s military administration said on Telegram, adding that the raid had lasted three hours. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Mar. 22, 04:19
Injuries in Kyiv attack rise to 13; Ukraine could have access to $15.6 billion through the IMF, which said “the Ukrainian economy continued to show remarkable resilience.”
