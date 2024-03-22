Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-22-2024

Russian soldiers wait for their departure as they stand near a mural depicting Russian servicemen wearing 'Z' symbol armbands, close to the Paveletsky railway terminal, in central Moscow on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)
This handout photo taken and released by the National Police of Ukraine on March 22, 2024, shows officers inspecting the site of a missile strike in Zaporozhzhia, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by National Police of Ukraine / AFP)
This pool photograph distributed by Russia's state agency Sputnik shows Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moderating Russian President Vladimir Putin's year-end press conference at Gostiny Dvor exhibition hall in central Moscow on December 14, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)
A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer attending a meeting with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 March 2024. [Handout photo/EPA/EFE]
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference at the end of the first day of a EU summit in Brussels, on March 21, 2024. EU leaders on March 21, 2024 agreed to "take work forward" on a plan to use the profits from frozen Russian central bank assets to arm Ukraine, a joint statement said. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Ukrainian rescuers stand outside of a five-story residential building after a missile attack, in Kyiv on March 21, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down “about three dozen enemy missiles, including ballistic missiles, over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital,” the city’s military administration said on Telegram, adding that the raid had lasted three hours. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)