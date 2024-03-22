Ukraine's power grid operator said on Friday there were emergency blackouts in seven regions and many energy facilities had been damaged in a massive overnight Russian aerial attack.

"Dozens of power system facilities have been damaged. Emergency blackouts in seven regions," Ukrenergo, the state-run grid operator, said on Telegram.

War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine's Closest City to Russia
