Ukraine's power grid operator said on Friday there were emergency blackouts in seven regions and many energy facilities had been damaged in a massive overnight Russian aerial attack.
"Dozens of power system facilities have been damaged. Emergency blackouts in seven regions," Ukrenergo, the state-run grid operator, said on Telegram.
