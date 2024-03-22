Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, reported via Telegram that two fatalities and at least eight injuries occurred in Khmelnytsky. A poignant video was released showing the rescue of a 21-year-old woman from the debris of a private residence.

Russian hits unfolded on the morning of March 22, with 20 missile strikes hitting Zaporizhzhia. This assault caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure , including the hydroelectric plant, private residences, and civilian vehicles.

The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed one fatality from the attack on the Dnipro hydroelectric plant. In Zaporizhzhia , three individuals were reported missing following Russian strikes.

Recent reports detail a massive missile attack by Russian forces on Ukraine, resulting in at least five confirmed deaths and over a dozen injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.

Klymenko mentioned deploying robotic equipment in hazardous areas to safeguard rescue efforts.

Updated. According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, the death toll from Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia has risen to three people. Previously, one person was reported dead from the bombing of the Dnipro hydroelectric power station with two individuals listed as missing. The number of injured in the city has increased from 6 to 14 people.

Updated information from Fedorov reveals details of the casualties in Zaporizhzhia. Among the deceased are an 8-year-old girl and her 35-year-old father, both killed by a Russian missile in the private sector. Additionally, a 62-year-old trolley bus driver lost his life during the impact, although no passengers were on board at the time. The toll rises further with 20 reported injuries.

Russian forces targeted several Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytsky, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk. This onslaught disrupted electricity supply in multiple cities, prompting emergency measures and reports of casualties.

Initial assessments reveal seven buildings destroyed and 35 others damaged in Zaporizhzhia.

Khmelnytsky also suffered significant infrastructure damage, with confirmed casualties. Mayor Oleksandr Simchyshyn described the morning as “terrible,” highlighting the destruction of vital infrastructure and residential buildings.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, denouncing the use of over 60 Shahed drones and nearly 90 missiles by Russian forces.

“The world witnesses the targets of Russian terrorists vividly: power plants, energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, even a trolleybus,” Zelensky stated.

“Russia is waging war against the ordinary lives of people. My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those lost in this act of terror,” he added.