The biggest Russian aerial bombardment of Kyiv saw at least 13 civilians injured, including one child , the state’s Emergency Services said on Facebook.

Four of the victims have been hospitalized, the Kyiv City Military Administration said separately on its Telegram channel.

“There are no deaths” as a result of the airborne attacks, the capital’s military administration added.

Air defenses intercepted all 31 projectiles that targeted the nation’s most populous city but falling debris caused damage to residential high-rise buildings that led to civilian injuries, an earlier Kyiv Post report said.

They were concentrated in two of Kyiv’s 10 administrative districts: Svyatoshyn and Shevchenko.

Russia has fired more than 1,000 projectiles and drones at civilian targets since the beginning of March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a nightly address this week.

“Every day and every night, Russia is waging a terrorist war against our people, against ordinary cities and villages of Ukraine, using drones, missiles, and guided bombs,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

Ukraine may be running short of air defense munitions, a Washington Post dispatch reported, citing Western officials on March 15. It stated that Kyiv will soon be able to shoot down only one of five missiles in the near future.