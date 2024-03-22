Russian troops conducted a significant assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the early hours of Friday, March 22. This resulted in several cities losing electricity, emergency schedules being implemented, and reports of injuries.

Attack on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Dam

Zaporizhzhia faced a massive onslaught, with reports of 12 missile attacks hitting the city, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional military administration (OVA).

Preliminary information indicates that seven buildings were destroyed, while 35 suffered damage. “There are wounded, and we are in the process of confirming the number of casualties,” Fedorov said.

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, revealed that a missile struck a trolleybus traveling across the Dnipro hydroelectric dam during the Russian attack. The trolleybus was occupied at the time.

Advertisement

The bombing of the city has led to a complete closure of the road crossing the Dnipro hydroelectric dam.

Responding to the situation, the Center for Countering Disinformation highlighted that Russia is planning a series of Information and Psychological Operations (IPSO) following the mass attacks on energy infrastructure. False reports, including claims of the dam’s destruction and warnings of Ukraine being left entirely without electricity, are already circulating.

The Center clarified, “All this information is untrue.”

A fire has been reported at the dam, with emergency services and energy workers currently on-site.

Other Topics of Interest GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region A video released on a Telegram channel shows three captured and unarmed Ukrainian soldiers shot dead in what appears to be a summary execution by Russian forces.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on the brink of blackout

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced on Facebook that Russia is currently executing the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy industry in recent history. He added that the attack had disabled one of the power transmission lines supplied by the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, Europe’s largest nuclear energy site, was seized by Russian troops in the initial days of the conflict but remains powered by Ukrainian lines on its power grid.

Advertisement

“During a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine at 5:10 in the morning, the external overhead line connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with the unified energy system of Ukraine was disconnected,” Ukraine's atomic energy operator Energoatom reported.

“This situation poses an extreme risk and could lead to an emergency,” the message read.

Energoatom further warned that if the final power line is severed, the plant will be “on the brink of another blackout, constituting a serious breach of the plant’s safe operation conditions.”

Energy collapse in Kharkiv

Russian troops have conducted more than 15 strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv, plunging the city into near-complete darkness.

“All emergency services are already in operation,” reported Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that due to the lack of electrical power at pumping substations, the city is facing water supply issues. Additionally, electric transportation, such as trolleybuses and trams, will not be available along regular routes in the morning, with buses operating according to a blackout scheme.

Advertisement

Following a massive rocket attack, the subway in Kharkiv is currently functioning solely as a shelter.

Emergency power outages in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih

In Dnipro, certain areas experienced power outages due to the strikes.

A combined strike with missiles and Shahed drones by Russian forces hit Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

“Critical infrastructure has been impacted, leading to the implementation of emergency shutdown schedules in the city,” stated Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

Hospitals and other essential facilities have switched to generators, with no reported casualties.

In Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, most of the city is without electricity, according to Mayor Andrii Bilousov. Water and heat supply facilities have been affected, tram traffic halted, and today, schools operate remotely with preschools closing at noon.

Russian attacks in various regions

In the Sumy region, missile strikes on energy system objects led to the temporary introduction of emergency shutdown schedules in the Sumy, Konotop, and Shostka districts. Charging points for phones and gadgets are available, with energy workers striving to restore power.

Russian troops also attacked the Khmelnytsky region, resulting in damage to infrastructure and known casualties.

Advertisement

Khmelnytsky Mayor Oleksandr Simchyshyn described the morning as “terrible,” citing damage to infrastructure and residential buildings, along with casualties.

In the Vinnytsia region, a hybrid tactic involving UAVs and cruise missiles was used. Serhiy Borzov, head of Vinnytsia OVA, reported a hit on a critical infrastructure facility.

In the Lviv region, a drone strike hit an energy infrastructure facility in the Stryi district, causing a fire that firefighters are currently extinguishing. Additionally, a fire broke out in a forest massif in the Zolochiv district.

Explosions were heard in Prykarpattia during the Russian air raid, with both drones and rockets targeting the region, resulting in casualties.

“There was a hit on a critical infrastructure object,” stated Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the OVA.

Preliminary reports indicate one person was injured, with no recorded power outages in the region.

Zelensky's Response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, stating that Russian troops utilized over 60 Shahed drones and nearly 90 missiles of various types.