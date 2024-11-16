Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-16-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-16-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The Polish shareholder acquired Andrii Borovyk’s stake in the companies in a $7.6 million M&A deal, while other buyers are co-founders of Ukraine’s largest job website competitors.
The Poland-based company Grupa Pracuj is increasing its stake in the Ukrainian job search websites Work.ua and Robota.ua by acquiring shares from co-founder Andriy Borovyk, Forbes Ukraine wrote referring to the company’s press release.
Work.ua and Robota.ua are among Ukraine’s largest job search websites. Over four million users visited Work.ua in October 2024, and almost seven million were reported by the website’s statistics in February 2020.
Ukraine is now in the throes of a full range of traumatic stress and the attendant disorders. Australia’s experience in dealing with mental health issues can help Ukrainians heal.
In wartime situations, it’s one thing to rebuild damaged buildings – it’s another thing to rebuild a damaged society’s well-being.
As the war on Ukraine approaches its 1,000th day, there are robust and hopeful discussions underway about Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, which the World Bank has estimated at some $700 billion. Under consideration are important questions about how to finance the huge cost involved, including leveraging seized Russian assets, and which infrastructure to prioritize, including the some 2,000 health and educational institutions destroyed or damaged. These discussions are, of course, important and not before their time.
In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Latvia’s former Finance Minister Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis noted his country’s support for Ukraine and the similar past – maybe future – between the two.
“Latvia was, is, and will be a staunch supporter of Ukraine. Trump or not,” former Latvian Finance Minister Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis told Kyiv Post.
Journalist and former activist Volodymyr Fomichov told the Kyiv Post about the horrors of Russian captivity, the difficulties of returning to civilian life, and his attempts to volunteer to serve.
31-year-old Volodymyr Fomichov met us in the center of Kyiv and spoke about the two years he spent in Russian captivity in his native Donetsk in 2016 and 2017. But he was not a soldier - he was captured as a civilian - effectively a hostage. He had participated in the Euromaidan protests; he wanted a European future for his city and country. For this, he paid with torture and imprisonment.
The gun, if fielded, probably won’t shift the balance against Ukrainian forces decisively. But it’s another escalation and defiance of the West by the Kremlin, and North Korea too.
Rare North Korean long-range cannon geo-located to flatcars heading west in Siberia may be Pyonyang’s latest arms reinforcement to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, news reports and open source researchers said on Friday.
The popular pro-Russia Telegram channel Vodevoda Veshchaet (150,000+ subscribers) was the first to publish images of heavy artillery pieces on flatcars. The single photograph was cropped in a possible attempt to conceal the location.
The German chancellor spoke with Ukraine’s President before and after the call, but his message to Putin was not “coordinated” with Ukraine and its allies. Zelensky said Scholz opened “Pandora’s Box.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Germany’s Olaf Scholz on Friday of playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the chancellor spoke by phone to the Kremlin chief for the first time in almost two years.
In the call, Scholz “condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and called on President Putin to end it and withdraw troops,” the chancellor’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.
