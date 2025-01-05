Search

LIVE Updated 3m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-05-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-05-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
8h ago

Russia Says Ukraine Fired US-Made Missiles at Belgorod Region

...
By AFP
3m ago

Kyiv’s use of US ATACMS has infuriated the Kremlin, which has threatened to hit central Kyiv with a hypersonic ballistic missile in response to the strikes.

Russia on Saturday vowed to retaliate after it accused Ukraine of firing US-supplied ATACMS missiles at the border region of Belgorod the previous day.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden authorized Kyiv to use the long-range weapons against Russia last year, in a move Moscow denounced as a grave escalation of the nearly three-year conflict.

Read more

Ukraine Seeks to Preserve UNESCO Heritage in Face of Air Attacks

Ukraine Seeks to Preserve UNESCO Heritage in Face of Air Attacks
...
By Olena Hrazhdan
17m ago

Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture addresses UNESCO to establish a mechanism to preserve and protect important built heritage and create a database for buildings requiring restoration.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications wants to work with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to create a means of restoring historical buildings following damage regularly caused by Russian strikes and shelling of Kyiv’s city center.

Whilst limited on detail, the Ministry’s press release calls for “the establishment of a mechanism for preserving and protecting the architectural integrity of the streets in the historic center of the capital, regardless of the status or ownership of the buildings.”

Read more

Ukraine’s Real GDP Grew By 3.8% in 2024

Ukraine’s Real GDP Grew By 3.8% in 2024
...
By Olena Hrazhdan
34m ago

The Institute for Economic Research has published its first estimation of how well Ukraine’s economy did in 2024.

By the end of 2024, Ukraine demonstrated moderate economic growth of 3.8%, according to preliminary estimates by the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting (IER).

The IER projects real GDP growth of approximately 3% in 2025, the institute said in a press release.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 4, 2025

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 4, 2025
...
By ISW
35m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed or damaged over 3,000 Russian tanks and almost 9,000 armored vehicles in 2024 as Russia continues to accrue vehicle losses that are likely unsustainable in the medium-term.
  • Russian forces have reportedly been using fewer armored vehicles in assaults in the most active areas of the frontline in recent weeks, possibly in order to conserve these vehicles as Soviet stocks dwindle.
  • Ukrainian forces struck a gas terminal at the Ust-Luga port in Leningrad Oblast on the night of January 3 to 4.
  • Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Kreminna and likely maintain positions near Kurakhove.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Kreminna, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove.
  • The Russian government continues to increase financial incentives in order to boost the recruitment of military personnel.

Read more