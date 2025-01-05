Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-05-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-05-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Kyiv’s use of US ATACMS has infuriated the Kremlin, which has threatened to hit central Kyiv with a hypersonic ballistic missile in response to the strikes.
Russia on Saturday vowed to retaliate after it accused Ukraine of firing US-supplied ATACMS missiles at the border region of Belgorod the previous day.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden authorized Kyiv to use the long-range weapons against Russia last year, in a move Moscow denounced as a grave escalation of the nearly three-year conflict.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture addresses UNESCO to establish a mechanism to preserve and protect important built heritage and create a database for buildings requiring restoration.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications wants to work with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to create a means of restoring historical buildings following damage regularly caused by Russian strikes and shelling of Kyiv’s city center.
Whilst limited on detail, the Ministry’s press release calls for “the establishment of a mechanism for preserving and protecting the architectural integrity of the streets in the historic center of the capital, regardless of the status or ownership of the buildings.”
The Institute for Economic Research has published its first estimation of how well Ukraine’s economy did in 2024.
By the end of 2024, Ukraine demonstrated moderate economic growth of 3.8%, according to preliminary estimates by the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting (IER).
The IER projects real GDP growth of approximately 3% in 2025, the institute said in a press release.
