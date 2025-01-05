Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed or damaged over 3,000 Russian tanks and almost 9,000 armored vehicles in 2024 as Russia continues to accrue vehicle losses that are likely unsustainable in the medium-term.
- Russian forces have reportedly been using fewer armored vehicles in assaults in the most active areas of the frontline in recent weeks, possibly in order to conserve these vehicles as Soviet stocks dwindle.
- Ukrainian forces struck a gas terminal at the Ust-Luga port in Leningrad Oblast on the night of January 3 to 4.
- Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Kreminna and likely maintain positions near Kurakhove.
- Russian forces recently advanced near Kreminna, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove.
- The Russian government continues to increase financial incentives in order to boost the recruitment of military personnel.
Authors: Christina Harward, Grace Mappes, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, Angelica Evans, and Frederick W. Kagan.
