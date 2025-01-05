The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a new Kursk offensive early Sunday morning, according to multiple social media reports.

President Zelensky’s chief-of-staff, Andriy Yermak, acknowledged as much in a cryptic Telegram post, saying: “Kursk region, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Telegram that “defense forces are working” in the area.

“In the Kursk region, the Russians are very worried because they were attacked from several directions, and it was a surprise for them,” he said.

According to Rob Lee, a Senior Fellow in the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program, “A number of Russian channels say that Ukraine has begun an offensive operation from near Sudzha towards Bolshoye Soldatskoye in Kursk oblast with armored vehicles. They say Ukrainian EW has been effective against their UAVs and that Ukrainian units cleared mines overnight.”

Advertisement

Photo: Rob Lee / X

Photo: Rob Lee / X

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Intel Strikes Russian Transport Service With Cyberattack on Budanov’s Birthday The attack led to the destruction of 78 servers, the disabling of 211 workstations, and the erasure of all backups, according to sources within HUR.

Pro-Russian channel Razvedos Advanced Gear & Equipment (RAG&E) reported that Ukrainian forces “have brought into battle quite a large amount of equipment, Bolshesoldatsky district, widely using Western models.”

RAG&E added: “It cannot be said that they were not expected in this direction, but they managed to VERY effectively use electronic warfare.”

Russian milbloggers have also reported a possible second axis or diversionary strike in Tetkino, west of Sudzha.