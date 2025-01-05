The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a new Kursk offensive early Sunday morning, according to multiple social media reports.
President Zelensky’s chief-of-staff, Andriy Yermak, acknowledged as much in a cryptic Telegram post, saying: “Kursk region, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves.”
The head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Telegram that “defense forces are working” in the area.
“In the Kursk region, the Russians are very worried because they were attacked from several directions, and it was a surprise for them,” he said.
According to Rob Lee, a Senior Fellow in the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program, “A number of Russian channels say that Ukraine has begun an offensive operation from near Sudzha towards Bolshoye Soldatskoye in Kursk oblast with armored vehicles. They say Ukrainian EW has been effective against their UAVs and that Ukrainian units cleared mines overnight.”
Pro-Russian channel Razvedos Advanced Gear & Equipment (RAG&E) reported that Ukrainian forces “have brought into battle quite a large amount of equipment, Bolshesoldatsky district, widely using Western models.”
RAG&E added: “It cannot be said that they were not expected in this direction, but they managed to VERY effectively use electronic warfare.”
Russian milbloggers have also reported a possible second axis or diversionary strike in Tetkino, west of Sudzha.
Russian Defense Ministry acknowledges Ukrainian “counterattack” in Kursk region
Russia said Sunday that Ukraine had launched a “counterattack” in its western border region of Kursk, where Kyiv’s forces began its ground offensive “incursion” last August, according to reports by AFP.
“At about 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (0600 UTC), in order to halt the advance of Russian troops in the Kursk [sector], the enemy launched a counterattack,” the Russian defense ministry said.
“The operation to destroy the Ukrainian army formations continues,” added the Russian ministry.
According to Moscow, Ukraine used two tanks, a dozen armored vehicles, and a demolition unit in the new assault, which was headed toward the village of Berdin – about 15 kilometers (nine miles) northeast of Sudzha.
Sudzha was captured by Kyiv’s forces shortly after they launched their offensive in August 2024, and they have held on to it since.
The fresh offensive comes on the heels of reports that the AFU has rendered Russia’s 810th Separate Marine Brigade combat ineffective in the Kursk region. Some of the military reports suggested that Kyiv was taking advantage of Russia’s need to rotate its forces there.
Ukrainians launched the first major incursion into Kursk on Aug. 6, 2023. The offensive was intended to improve Ukraine’s negotiating position and syphon off Russian troops from the Donetsk sector.
By maintaining as much as 40 percent of territory initial taken, Ukrainian forces managed to achieve the first political objective. However, the second objective of forcing Russian forces to slow their advance on cities such as Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar was only partially achieved.
Reports from pro-Ukrainian military analysts have expressed dismay over Ukraine’s organizational problems, which have put the front line near Pokrovsk at serious risk.
