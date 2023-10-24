War
Oct. 24, 2023
Ukrainian World Congress Elects President and New Board of Directors
Notable Ukrainians greeted the 12th Ukrainian World Congress, including spy chief Kyrylo Budanov, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the leaders of the Ukrainian Orthodox and Catholic churches, and more.
By Kyiv Post
