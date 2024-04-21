For most people in the UK, the war in Ukraine is seen as being dreadful but emotionally as well as physically distant from their day-to-day lives.

For Labour Party Senedd member Mick Antoniw, the Welsh government's most senior legal adviser, it is deeply personal. He was brought up within a Ukrainian community and still has many relatives who live under the Russian threat.

Just a week before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Antoniw was part of a Welsh Assembly visit headed by the then Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price to the Ukrainian capital to see the situation firsthand. The team actually only left the day before the war started – a lucky escape but which he said at the time filled him with guilt.

Since then, Antoniw has used his position to lobby for political support for Ukraine as well as fundraising through his Labour Party and Trade Union contacts to raise funds to provide aid to Ukraine, including pick-up trucks and “enormous amounts of medical supplies,” and has himself carried out deliveries to Ukraine with other Welsh volunteers.

Advertisement

Antoniw's father was a World War II refugee from Zolochiv, in western Ukraine. He was forcibly taken by the Germans to France before eventually arriving at a camp for displaced persons in Scotland. Other members of the family were deported to Siberia during the Soviet era.

Antoniw was born in Reading in southern England and speaks Ukrainian, after being brought up in the Ukrainian community. It was only following the collapse of the Soviet Union that he was able to establish contact with relatives in Ukraine. He does all he can to keep in touch with those who still remain in Ukraine, some in the east and others who are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Explosion Rocks UK Munitions Factory in South Wales
Other Topics of Interest

Explosion Rocks UK Munitions Factory in South Wales

The incident took place at a manufacturing plant of BAE Systems, UK’s largest defense contractor, in Monmouthshire, South Wales - investigations are underway to establish the circumstances.

He says that he draws on his family background as part of the Ukrainian refugee diaspora, and his experience on the EU’s Committee of the Regions, to detail how Wales could build on its historic relationship with Ukraine, particularly its mining communities in Donetsk and elsewhere.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Steve Brown
Steve Brown
After a career as a British Army Ammunition Specialist and Bomb Disposal Officer, Steve later worked in the fields of ammunition destruction, demining and explosive ordnance disposal with the UN and NATO. In 2017, after taking early retirement, he moved to Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife and two sons where he became a full-time writer. He now works as a senior writer and English language editor with the Kyiv Post.
RELATED ARTICLES
RUSSIA: Religious Persecution and Issues – Bimonthly Digest April 01-15 War in Ukraine
RUSSIA: Religious Persecution and Issues – Bimonthly Digest April 01-15
By HRWF
2 hours ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 April 2024 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 April 2024
By Kyiv Post
5 hours ago
House Passes Ukraine Aid: How it Happened, What it Signifies Ukraine
ANALYSIS: House Passes Ukraine Aid: How it Happened, What it Signifies
By Phillips P. OBrien
5 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous US House Speaker, Once Strongly Opposed to Ukraine Aid, Ushers It Through
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: April 21, 2024