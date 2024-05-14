Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private postal service, opened two branches in London on Monday as part of its expansion in Europe.

The UK is the 13th European country in which Nova Poshta is now operating after its expansion in Spain last week.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The postal service said it is working with InPost UK to provide postal machine coverage locally, and delivery from the UK to Ukraine would take upwards of five days.

“Together with the opening of branches, we also launched courier delivery. In the near future, we will provide the opportunity to send and receive parcels through the network of post machines of our partner InPost.”

“We do all this so that Ukrainians have the convenient and fast delivery service, which they are used to at home,” said Vyacheslav Klymov, co-owner of the NOVA group of companies that own Nova Poshta.

Advertisement

Eduard Fesko, acting Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, attended the opening ceremony.

Nova Poshta’s new branches in the UK are part of its plan to expand across Europe to cater to the needs of the Ukrainian diaspora that arose from Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“I am sure that the opening of the branch will be only the beginning of the large-scale development of the company in Great Britain and will contribute to the deepening of cooperation between local entrepreneurs and Ukrainian business,” said Fesko.

The new branches are located in London at 42 Fleet St, Temple (for parcels up to 30 kg) and Unit 7, Falcon Court, St. Martin’s Way (for cargo up to 1,000 kg).

Other Topics of Interest 80th Anniversary of Deportation of Crimean Tatars Commemorated President Zelensky led a commemoration ceremony in Kyiv for the victims at the site of a new Memorial Monument and noted the plight of Crimean Tatars today in Crimea under Russian occupation.

The pricing and terms of delivery to and from the UK are available on Nova Poshta’s site.

According to Nova Poshta’s press release, customers can also send parcels of up to 30 kg from Ukraine to any address in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – it’s not clear if crown dependencies such as the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are within coverage.

As of May 9, 2023, it is believed that approximately 174,000 Ukrainian refugees had moved to the UK under the Ukraine Family Scheme and Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, according to Public Policy Exchange UK.

Advertisement

On May 2, Russia launched missiles at Odesa and destroyed a Nova Poshta depot, causing a loss of 904 parcels worth Hr.3 million ($75,767).