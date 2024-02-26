The World Congress of Ukrainians reported record numbers of people turned out for rallies in support of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Participants, many of them Ukrainian diaspora and Ukrainians who recently fled Russia's war, registered their events on an interactive map created jointly by the World Congress of Ukrainians (WUC) and Ukrainian Truth.
The largest events were in Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
Paul Grod, the President of the Ukrainian World Congress, addressed a rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., a prominent symbol of American democracy.
“The Ukrainian World Congress and all our friends around the world are calling on the international community to give Ukraine what it needs to win. It needs more weapons and it needs more ammunition. We need to increase sanctions and we need to seize Russian assets. We need to make Russia pay,” stated Paul Grod during his speech.
In Prague, Czech President Petr Pavel inaugurated a large pro-Ukrainian action; in Brussels, the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders joined the peaceful rally.
The 28th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition members sent a video message from the icy continent.
Photos and more details about the global rally are available here.
Comments ( 1)
International support grows stronger ever day. I am compelled to help Ukraine more each day. Glad to see the big turn-out of support for Ukraine in my Nation's capital. Glad my nation was one of first to poney up more millions for the Czech led plan to source another 6-12 months worth of artillery shells for delivery in the next few weeks. Glad the allies finally warmed up to providing longer range missiles and shortly F16s. Like to see bigger numbers though. More tanks (Germany...ahem) and helicopters (Australia....ahem) please.
Something more from 32nd place by GDP % contribution USA seems due. Are the non MRGA bipartisans in US House ready to pistol whip the MGRA aid stallers yet? (Mike Johnson...etc).
Tick tock...world is watching.