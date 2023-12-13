Latest
Ukraine
Dec. 13, 2023
American citizen Lira has been arrested in Ukraine, where he is accused of spreading Russian propaganda – some influential Americans think otherwise.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 3, 2023
Partisans told Kyiv Post they want Musk to know that resistance in the temporarily occupied territories “will be one of the elements that will ensure the victory of Ukraine.”
Iran
Oct. 29, 2023
In a follow up post, Musk wrote: “I love getting Noted – proves that no one is free from being corrected!” He also claimed it was “obviously a joke meme.”
War in Ukraine
Oct. 25, 2023
An advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, describes Musk’s latest comments as a “catastrophic misconception” that would only lead to more wars.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 24, 2023
The billionaire also said Ukrainians and Russians are “not natural adversaries” and that “we in the West are sort of pushing them to kill their sons.”
Ukraine
Oct. 4, 2023
Oleksandr Merezhko said he’s ready to host the billionaire and he still believes that Musk’s relationship with Ukraine can be repaired despite his recent social media posts.
Ukraine
Oct. 3, 2023
Musk did not address the concerns of any Ukrainians overnight, but did find time to reply to the minor complaints of a British far-right party leader.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 2, 2023
Several academics, a British MP and countless Ukrainians are among those who have expressed outrage at Musk’s latest comments about Ukraine.
Ukraine
Oct. 2, 2023
The world’s richest man has continued his campaign against Kyiv, this time by using a fake picture of President Zelensky to mock Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 29, 2023
“A dedicated follower of the Neville Chamberlain school of appeasing murderous dictators reveals his appalling ignorance,” wrote one person in reply to Musk.
US
Sep. 25, 2023
Elon Musk is now facing a US Senate probe for hindering a 2022 Ukrainian attack on Crimea leading to accusations that Musk is sympathetic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Nuclear weapons
Sep. 18, 2023
Elon Musk, who faces a Senate probe for his role in hindering a 2022 Ukrainian attack on Crimea, seems to share David Sacks’ view against US support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 9, 2023
Musk’s revelations that he thwarted a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has caused outrage and is raising questions about how much power the billionaire has.