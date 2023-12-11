Latest

Iran Says Israel Raid on Damascus Kills Guards' Syria Spy Chief, Among Others
Iran
Jan. 20, 15:24
Iran Says Israel Raid on Damascus Kills Guards' Syria Spy Chief, Among Others
In recent weeks, Israel was accused of intensifying strikes on senior Iranian and allied figures in Syria and Lebanon -- Hamas backers -- raising fears the Gaza conflict could expand.
By AFP
Nine Dead in Pakistan Strikes on Iran
Iran
Jan. 18, 12:10
Nine Dead in Pakistan Strikes on Iran
The attack took place two days after Iran carried out strikes against “terrorist” targets in Pakistan which left at least two children dead.
By AFP
New Jet-Powered Shahed Drone Reportedly Downed in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 12:35
New Jet-Powered Shahed Drone Reportedly Downed in Ukraine
A serviceman reported the downing of the new jet-powered drone, allegedly traveling at 500 kph and equipped with a Chinese jet engine, but Ukraine’s Air Force was unable to confirm the incident.
By Leo Chiu
UN Complaint Filed Over 2020 Ukrainian International Airlines Flight Downed by Iran
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 09:15
UN Complaint Filed Over 2020 Ukrainian International Airlines Flight Downed by Iran
All 176 people aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight – mostly Canadians and Iranians – were killed when the Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020. 
By AFP
BRICS Bloc Takes on Five New Members
Iran
Jan. 3, 17:43
BRICS Bloc Takes on Five New Members
The BRICS bloc members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa welcomed Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as new full members on Monday.
By Kyiv Post
Russian General Claims Jet-Powered Kamikaze Drones on the Way
Russia
Dec. 11, 2023
Russian General Claims Jet-Powered Kamikaze Drones on the Way
Russia claims that it continues to develop its Shahed / Geran 2 UAVs to include improved guidance and jet engines which will soon be deployed in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Putin to Meet Iranian President in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin
Putin
Dec. 5, 2023
Putin to Meet Iranian President in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin
Iran’s official news agency Irna said Raisi would be travelling to Moscow following an invitation from Putin.
By AFP
Ukraine Commander Warns War Zone May Expand Amid Russian Arms Buildup
Iran
Nov. 27, 2023
Ukraine Commander Warns War Zone May Expand Amid Russian Arms Buildup
Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev accused Russia of securing additional resources through its alliance with the "Axis of Evil" it had formed with North Korea and Iran.
By Alisa Orlova
Featured
EXPLAINED: Who Are Russia’s Allies? The New ‘Axis of Evil’

EXPLAINED: Who Are Russia’s Allies? The New ‘Axis of Evil’

The Iranian Missiles That Could Soon Be Heading to Russia

ANALYSIS: The Iranian Missiles That Could Soon Be Heading to Russia

EXPLAINED: How Iran is Now – Sort Of – Supplying Ammo to Ukraine

EXPLAINED: How Iran is Now – Sort Of – Supplying Ammo to Ukraine

Iran in New Execution Over 2022 protests: Rights Group
Iran
Nov. 24, 2023
Iran in New Execution Over 2022 protests: Rights Group
Iran has executed at least 680 people this year, mostly on murder and drug-related charges, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.
By AFP
Russia's Wagner to Offer Air Defense to Hezbollah or Iran: US
Russia
Nov. 22, 2023
Russia's Wagner to Offer Air Defense to Hezbollah or Iran: US
The Wall Street Journal said earlier this month that Wagner was preparing to supply the Pantsir-S1, a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile system known as SA-22 by NATO.
By AFP
Russia Advances Construction of Shahed Drones Production Plant, Still No Sanctions Imposed
Russia
Nov. 14, 2023
Russia Advances Construction of Shahed Drones Production Plant, Still No Sanctions Imposed
Satellite imagery obtained by Reuters reveals significant progress in the putting together of the facility, a project initially detected by US satellites in April 2023.
By Alisa Orlova
Elon Musk Gets Called Out By His Own Platform For ‘Misleading’ X Post
Iran
Oct. 29, 2023
Elon Musk Gets Called Out By His Own Platform For ‘Misleading’ X Post
In a follow up post, Musk wrote: “I love getting Noted – proves that no one is free from being corrected!” He also claimed it was “obviously a joke meme.”
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Who Are Russia’s Allies? The New ‘Axis of Evil’
Russia
Oct. 24, 2023
EXPLAINED: Who Are Russia’s Allies? The New ‘Axis of Evil’
With violence raging in both Ukraine and the Middle East, the US has warned of a new “axis of evil,” four countries all involved to varying degrees in both wars.
By Anya Korzun
Elon Musk, Hypocrisy and Verifying the Iranian Supreme Leader EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Oct. 24, 2023
OPINION: Elon Musk, Hypocrisy and Verifying the Iranian Supreme Leader
The X social media site granted Iran’s Supreme Leader the gray checkmark, supposedly signifying the veracity of its posts in spite of its links to the Hamas attacks on Israel.
By Jason Jay Smart, Ivana Stradner
Russia's Lavrov to Visit Iran for Talks Monday
Russia
Oct. 22, 2023
Russia's Lavrov to Visit Iran for Talks Monday
The talks come amid tensions in the Middle East and unresolved disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which launched an offensive against Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh last month.
By AFP
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Role in War in Israel and Why Ukraine is Warning of a ‘Global War’
War in Ukraine
Oct. 13, 2023
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Role in War in Israel and Why Ukraine is Warning of a ‘Global War’
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, believes the world is approaching a 'global war,’ highlighting Russia’s and Iran’s involvement in the war in Israel.
By Anya Korzun