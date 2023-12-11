Latest
Iran
Jan. 20, 15:24
In recent weeks, Israel was accused of intensifying strikes on senior Iranian and allied figures in Syria and Lebanon -- Hamas backers -- raising fears the Gaza conflict could expand.
Iran
Jan. 18, 12:10
The attack took place two days after Iran carried out strikes against “terrorist” targets in Pakistan which left at least two children dead.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 12:35
A serviceman reported the downing of the new jet-powered drone, allegedly traveling at 500 kph and equipped with a Chinese jet engine, but Ukraine’s Air Force was unable to confirm the incident.
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 09:15
All 176 people aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight – mostly Canadians and Iranians – were killed when the Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020.
Iran
Jan. 3, 17:43
The BRICS bloc members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa welcomed Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as new full members on Monday.
Russia
Dec. 11, 2023
Russia claims that it continues to develop its Shahed / Geran 2 UAVs to include improved guidance and jet engines which will soon be deployed in Ukraine.
Putin
Dec. 5, 2023
Iran’s official news agency Irna said Raisi would be travelling to Moscow following an invitation from Putin.
Iran
Nov. 27, 2023
Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev accused Russia of securing additional resources through its alliance with the "Axis of Evil" it had formed with North Korea and Iran.
Iran
Nov. 24, 2023
Iran has executed at least 680 people this year, mostly on murder and drug-related charges, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.
Russia
Nov. 22, 2023
The Wall Street Journal said earlier this month that Wagner was preparing to supply the Pantsir-S1, a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile system known as SA-22 by NATO.
Russia
Nov. 14, 2023
Satellite imagery obtained by Reuters reveals significant progress in the putting together of the facility, a project initially detected by US satellites in April 2023.
Iran
Oct. 29, 2023
In a follow up post, Musk wrote: “I love getting Noted – proves that no one is free from being corrected!” He also claimed it was “obviously a joke meme.”
Russia
Oct. 24, 2023
With violence raging in both Ukraine and the Middle East, the US has warned of a new “axis of evil,” four countries all involved to varying degrees in both wars.
Ukraine
Oct. 24, 2023
The X social media site granted Iran’s Supreme Leader the gray checkmark, supposedly signifying the veracity of its posts in spite of its links to the Hamas attacks on Israel.
Russia
Oct. 22, 2023
The talks come amid tensions in the Middle East and unresolved disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which launched an offensive against Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh last month.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 13, 2023
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, believes the world is approaching a 'global war,’ highlighting Russia’s and Iran’s involvement in the war in Israel.