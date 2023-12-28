Latest
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 13:13
"The world stands at a critical juncture, as WEF president Borge Brende aptly put it, where leaders must unite and devise solutions to common challenges."
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 12:39
As Ukraine’s war against Russia becomes a stagnant war of attrition, Kyiv is increasingly exploring alternative strategies to fight that serve to its strengths and further weakens its enemy.
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 23:41
Since Jan. 5, electricity usage has peaked due to the extreme cold weather.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
US unveils ‘last’ $250M tranche of weapons for Kyiv; Forces trade gains around Donetsk region; Natural gas back on in Kherson; Domestic weapons production said to triple in 2023
Energy
Dec. 20, 2023
UK Court Upholds Decision for Russia to Compensate Ukraine’s Energy Giant $5 Billion Over Crimea Asset Seizure
Ukraine’s Naftogaz Group secured a court decision from the UK that recognized the $5 billion damage owed by Russia over the illegal seizure of its assets in Crimea.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 2023
Kyiv urges electricity efficiency after strikes; Drones hit grain industry near Odesa; AFU advances by Kupyansk; Russia moves in on Avdiivka; African immigrants converge on Finnish, US borders
Ukraine
Dec. 4, 2023
Key provisions of the document include cooperation in technology transfer and capacity building within the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors.
Ukraine
Nov. 28, 2023
The interactive map lists network providers across Kyiv and their durations of operations during power outages, allowing locals to prepare accordingly ahead of the expected winter blackouts.
Ukraine
Nov. 23, 2023
Ukrenergo said 409 settlements in the country were without electricity because of Russia’s invasion and “other reasons.”
War in Ukraine
Nov. 10, 2023
‘Proof of Russia Terrorizing Civilians’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Nov 10 (Europe Edition)
EU reacts to Russian attack on civilian ship; Ukrainian missile finds target by Black Sea; Russia advances in Bakhmut; Hackers knocked out power grid last year; Peace talks look unlikely.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 31, 2023
On Monday, Russian forces attacked another DTEK thermal power plant in the frontline region, resulting in substantial equipment damage; still, the Energy Ministry says no planned outages this winter.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 24, 2023
More US conservatives demand to defund Ukraine; Russian shells injure more civilians in Kherson; Russians make gains around Avdiivka while AFU pushes forward on Bakhmut fronts
Ukraine
Oct. 17, 2023
CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said it will become realistic for Naftogaz to be compensated the $5 billion The Hague ruled Moscow owed it through the confiscation of other Russian assets.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 16, 2023
The President warns that, as winter approaches, Russia will again target Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure and everyone needs to be ready for it.
Ukraine
Sep. 28, 2023
Over the summer, Ukraine managed to repair 80 percent of the energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks and prevent the collapse of the energy infrastructure.
Energy
Aug. 23, 2023
The UK’s Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has announced loan guarantees to supply Ukraine with enriched uranium, a key component of nuclear fuel.