Latest

Let’s Get Serious About Our Collective Energy Security: Reflections from Davos 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 13:13
OPINION: Let’s Get Serious About Our Collective Energy Security: Reflections from Davos 2024
"The world stands at a critical juncture, as WEF president Borge Brende aptly put it, where leaders must unite and devise solutions to common challenges."
By Oleksiy Chernyshov
Putin’s Achilles Heel: Ukraine Targets Russia’s Vital But Vulnerable Energy Industry
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 12:39
ANALYSIS: Putin’s Achilles Heel: Ukraine Targets Russia’s Vital But Vulnerable Energy Industry
As Ukraine’s war against Russia becomes a stagnant war of attrition, Kyiv is increasingly exploring alternative strategies to fight that serve to its strengths and further weakens its enemy.
By Peter Dickinson
Severe Frost Cuts Power to 1,000 Ukrainian Cities and Villages
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 23:41
Severe Frost Cuts Power to 1,000 Ukrainian Cities and Villages
Since Jan. 5, electricity usage has peaked due to the extreme cold weather.
By Kyiv Post
‘Each of Their Strikes Will Face Retaliation’– War in Ukraine Update for Dec 28
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
‘Each of Their Strikes Will Face Retaliation’– War in Ukraine Update for Dec 28
US unveils ‘last’ $250M tranche of weapons for Kyiv; Forces trade gains around Donetsk region; Natural gas back on in Kherson; Domestic weapons production said to triple in 2023
By John Moretti
UK Court Upholds Decision for Russia to Compensate Ukraine’s Energy Giant $5 Billion Over Crimea Asset Seizure
Energy
Dec. 20, 2023
UK Court Upholds Decision for Russia to Compensate Ukraine’s Energy Giant $5 Billion Over Crimea Asset Seizure
Ukraine’s Naftogaz Group secured a court decision from the UK that recognized the $5 billion damage owed by Russia over the illegal seizure of its assets in Crimea.
By Leo Chiu
‘Kremlin Fuels Border Crises’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Dec 8 (Europe Edition)
War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 2023
‘Kremlin Fuels Border Crises’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Dec 8 (Europe Edition)
Kyiv urges electricity efficiency after strikes; Drones hit grain industry near Odesa; AFU advances by Kupyansk; Russia moves in on Avdiivka; African immigrants converge on Finnish, US borders
By John Moretti
Ukraine and Italy to Cooperate on Renewable Energy Development
Ukraine
Dec. 4, 2023
Ukraine and Italy to Cooperate on Renewable Energy Development
Key provisions of the document include cooperation in technology transfer and capacity building within the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors.
By Kyiv Post
IT Firm Develops Kyiv Internet Blackout Map
Ukraine
Nov. 28, 2023
IT Firm Develops Kyiv Internet Blackout Map
The interactive map lists network providers across Kyiv and their durations of operations during power outages, allowing locals to prepare accordingly ahead of the expected winter blackouts.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine Reports Energy ‘Deficit’ as Temperatures Drop
Ukraine
Nov. 23, 2023
Ukraine Reports Energy ‘Deficit’ as Temperatures Drop
Ukrenergo said 409 settlements in the country were without electricity because of Russia’s invasion and “other reasons.”
By AFP
‘Proof of Russia Terrorizing Civilians’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Nov 10 (Europe Edition)
War in Ukraine
Nov. 10, 2023
‘Proof of Russia Terrorizing Civilians’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Nov 10 (Europe Edition)
EU reacts to Russian attack on civilian ship; Ukrainian missile finds target by Black Sea; Russia advances in Bakhmut; Hackers knocked out power grid last year; Peace talks look unlikely.
By John Moretti
Russian Attacks Persist on Ukraine’s Front-Line Power Plants
War in Ukraine
Oct. 31, 2023
Russian Attacks Persist on Ukraine’s Front-Line Power Plants
On Monday, Russian forces attacked another DTEK thermal power plant in the frontline region, resulting in substantial equipment damage; still, the Energy Ministry says no planned outages this winter.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Oct 24 (Europe Edition): ‘This Is a Hell No’
War in Ukraine
Oct. 24, 2023
Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Oct 24 (Europe Edition): ‘This Is a Hell No’
More US conservatives demand to defund Ukraine; Russian shells injure more civilians in Kherson; Russians make gains around Avdiivka while AFU pushes forward on Bakhmut fronts
By John Moretti
Ukraine Can Be ‘Energy Exporter to Europe’ – Naftogaz CEO EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Oct. 17, 2023
Ukraine Can Be ‘Energy Exporter to Europe’ – Naftogaz CEO
CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said it will become realistic for Naftogaz to be compensated the $5 billion The Hague ruled Moscow owed it through the confiscation of other Russian assets.
By Maryna Shashkova
Zelensky Warns of Escalating Russian Strikes as Winter Approaches
War in Ukraine
Oct. 16, 2023
Zelensky Warns of Escalating Russian Strikes as Winter Approaches
The President warns that, as winter approaches, Russia will again target Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure and everyone needs to be ready for it.
By Kyiv Post
How Ukraine Is Prepping for Russian Attacks on the Energy Sector This Winter
Ukraine
Sep. 28, 2023
How Ukraine Is Prepping for Russian Attacks on the Energy Sector This Winter
Over the summer, Ukraine managed to repair 80 percent of the energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks and prevent the collapse of the energy infrastructure.
By Maryna Shashkova
UK to Provide Loan Guarantee to Enhance Ukrainian Nuclear Capability
Energy
Aug. 23, 2023
UK to Provide Loan Guarantee to Enhance Ukrainian Nuclear Capability
The UK’s Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has announced loan guarantees to supply Ukraine with enriched uranium, a key component of nuclear fuel.
By Kyiv Post