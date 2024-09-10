Stockholm on Monday announced SEK 4.6B ($443 million) in military aid to Kyiv in a package that would include air defenses but would not include the Gripen fighter aircraft sought by Kyiv. The Scandinavian country’s 17th aid package to Ukraine brings the total value of Sweden’s contribution to about $4.6 billion since the start of Russia’s invasion, AFP reported. Half of the $443 million package is earmarked for parts needed to build Griper jets, but the Swedish government said this was only intended to prepare for the time when Stockholm felt ready to send them to Ukraine. As of now, there are no such plans, as Sweden said it is monitoring the progress of the F-16 program in Ukraine. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “We have been advised by the fighter coalition that right now it prefers to focus on the introduction of the F-16 into Ukraine,” Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson told AFP. Advertisement The rest of the funds in this latest package will go toward CB90 naval combat boats (six of them), AT4 anti-tank launchers, portable anti-aircraft systems, along with ammunition to re-supply previously donated CV90 infantry vehicles (50 of them). Sweden already has sent Ukraine a group of German-made Leopard 2 tanks as well as artillery systems.

Zelensky meets with staff about energy infrastructure; 900 damaged medical centers have been restored In a video address on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he met with his staff about the importance of protecting power plants and other energy infrastructure from Russian attacks as winter approaches, and other priorities on the front line. Other Topics of Interest Netherlands Greenlights Kyiv to Hit Russia, Calls for All to Lift Weapon Restrictions The Dutch Defense Minister stated that Kyiv can use Dutch weapons, including F-16s, for deep strikes into Russia, and urged other countries to lift their restrictions. "Several key issues were discussed," he reported. "Protection of energy infrastructure from Russian strikes. Defense of our positions on the frontline. We thoroughly addressed the issue of artillery supply to the troops, including our "Bohdana" howitzers, and the provision of equipment to our brigades." In June, the Kyiv School of Economics estimated that Ukraine's energy sector has suffered $16.1 billion in losses since Russia's February 2022 invasion, including $8.5 billion in destroyed power plants, $2.1 billion in disruptions of electricity supply along the grid, and $3.3 billion in oil and gas infrastructure damages.

"Responsibility for this is entirely personal," Zelensky said, "both for the construction of protective structures and for the operation of air defense systems." Also on Monday, the nation's Health Ministry released figures on the destruction of healthcare facilities in Ukraine throughout the war and reported that nearly 900 of those damaged or destroyed have been brought back online. "For more than two years, 886 medical facilities have been fully and/or partially restored in different regions across Ukraine," the Ministry's statement reads. "Of these, 533 facilities have been fully restored and another 353 partially restored. These are medical facilities in the de-occupied territories and those that have suffered minor damage: broken windows, roof destruction, facade damage, etc." The Ministry said that, in total, 1,877 medical facilities have been damaged to varying degrees as a result of Russian strikes, and that 220 of them were destroyed and are now beyond repair. The lion's share of the destruction was recorded in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

To all those trying to deny Russian war crimes. Clear footage of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile hitting Ukraine’s largest children hospital in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/R745SWFbUa — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) July 8, 2024