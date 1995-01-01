Latest

Kremlin Troops Advance Behind Heavy Air Strikes, Up to 2 Kilometers Taken Near Avdiivka
US
Kremlin Troops Advance Behind Heavy Air Strikes, Up to 2 Kilometers Taken Near Avdiivka
Kyiv’s capacity to combat Moscow’s long-range glide bombs is iffy and it might be getting worse. The US Patriot system would work great if there were missiles.
By Stefan Korshak
21 hours ago