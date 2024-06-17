Kyiv’s pilots have repeatedly hit Russian infantry battling to capture the northern town of Vovchansk with modern precision-guided bombs sent by Western allies, in a rare break from longstanding Ukrainian Air Force tactics of avoiding frontline battles and air space usually dominated by the Russian Air Force.

Combat video and both Ukrainian and Russian milbloggers confirmed at least eight laser- or GPS-guided munitions launched by Ukrainian strike aircraft hitting known Russian positions on the property of a parts machining factory in the Kharkiv region town in two separate attacks.

Image published by the analytical team Tom Cooper and Donald Hill on June 17, showing probable fighting line locations, recent battlefield events and encircled Russian troops in the north Ukrainian town of Vovchansk. Both official Ukrainian and Russian sources have confirmed heavy fighting and Ukrainian air strikes, but neither have acknowledged Russian troops are cut off. According to multiple Ukrainian open-source information platforms between 30 and 400 Russian troops may be encircled in the Vovchansk Aggregate Factory.

Most reports identified the munitions as GBU-39B bombs, a “small diameter” glide bomb designed by the US aerospace giant Boeing to fly up to 111 km and hit within one meter of an intended target. Some reports identified the weapon as an ASSM HAMMER, a France-made glider bomb similar to the GBU-39B. A few sources said the weapon was a JDAMS, an older technology “bomb kit” developed by the US to convert an unguided bomb into a guided bomb.

According to open-source reports, some Russian soldiers holding positions on the premises of the Vovchansk Aggregate Factory are effectively cut off and possibly surrounded. Accounts have varied widely as to how many Kremlin troops have been isolated and the degree to which Ukrainian forces can maintain the siege. Ukrainian and some independent sources have variously estimated the Russian force at between a few dozen to as many as 400 men.

Ukrainian drone video published by the strike group shows buildings at the Vovchansk Aggregate Factory seconds before four precision-guided bombs hit a section reported to be occupied by Russian troops. A Ukrainian strike drone group associated with the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade called Murchiki (Ukrainian: Мурчики, roughly Fur Balls or Kitty-Cats) published the video on June 13.

As in many urban battles in the Russo-Ukrainian war, infantry combat in Vovchansk has been most intense around the locality’s tallest and most strongly built structures, often an industrial site with towers and high-rise buildings.

The usually reliable DeepState, a pro-Ukraine military information platform, said Russian forces attacking Vovchansk in mid-May were cut off by June 1 following partial encirclement by Ukrainian forces, placing Russian supply lines to the plant under heavy fire from Ukrainian machine guns, artillery and drones.

Russian commanders are per DeepState and other information platforms using heavy drones to supply troops caught in the pocket, and launching infantry reinforcements. At least 20 Russian soldiers managed to enter the site from June 6-14, but they took heavy losses in transit, reports said.