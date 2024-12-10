President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he was grateful for US President-elect Donald Trump’s “strong resolve” to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine after he met with Trump in Paris last week. Still, he later added that there was little point in discussing Ukrainian matters with the once and future president until he held power in Washington. AFP noted that French President Emmanuel Macron hosted three-way talks with Zelensky and Trump at the Elysée Palace on Saturday after the unveiling of the newly renovated Notre Dame Cathedral, but it wasn’t until Zelensky’s online remarks this week that the new foreign policy began to take shape. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “The most important thing is to work together on how to end this war. That is our top priority. During the meeting in Paris, this was exactly what we focused on,” Zelensky said in a post early Tuesday on social media platform X. Advertisement “I reiterate my gratitude to President Macron for organizing it, as well as my deep gratitude to President Trump for his strong resolve to bring this war to a fair end,” Zelensky added.

Talking to media, I reiterated: Ukraine wants this war to end more than anyone else. No doubt, a diplomatic resolution would save lives. We do seek it. However, I stressed to President @EmmanuelMacron and President @realDonaldTrump that Putin doesn’t want this war to end. He must… pic.twitter.com/NMthkkWz1l — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 9, 2024

Zelensky will discuss a NATO invitation with US President Biden as President-elect Trump has no legal authority “at this point” Zelensky said on Monday that he will call US President Joe Biden to discuss an invitation for Ukraine to join the NATO alliance. “As for the NATO invitation, it’s still difficult to discuss it with President Trump at this point, because he is not yet in the White House and does not have the legal authority to make decisions,” Zelensky said about the incoming president-elect, who has called him a “beggar” and “the world’s greatest salesman” for his relentless pursuit of Western arms. Other Topics of Interest Zelensky Says No to Drafting 18-Year-Olds, Calls on US for More Weapons The Biden administration reportedly pushed for a lower draft age, saying it would help Ukraine quickly grow its military. “By the way, I am planning to call President Biden soon, if he is available, and raise the issue of the invitation to NATO,” Zelensky continued, “as his position is crucial given that he is the current US president. There is no point in discussing matters with President Trump that are beyond his control while he is not yet in the White House.” Advertisement State media outlet Ukrinform also reported that Zelensky “also thanked the US for its latest security assistance package to Ukraine.” “This is significant support, and it means a lot to us,” Zelensky said. “We also discussed the possibility of a pause: a situation where Ukraine is not yet in NATO, or even if we receive an invitation. “What would happen during that time? Who will guarantee our security?” Zelensky continued. “And I will be honest with you: We need to consider and work on Macron’s position. Do you remember his proposal about having troops from a certain country present in some Ukrainian territories to ensure our security while Ukraine is not in NATO? … “We must have a clear understanding of when Ukraine will join the EU and when it will become part of NATO,” concluded Zelensky.

