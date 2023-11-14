Latest

New AI Medical Technology Will Improve Cancer Diagnosis in Ukraine
Life in Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
New AI Medical Technology Will Improve Cancer Diagnosis in Ukraine
New scanners equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will significantly speed up the detection of malignancies, and diagnoses will be established more accurately.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Is Set to Legalize Medical Cannabis
Ukraine
Nov. 8, 2023
Ukraine Is Set to Legalize Medical Cannabis
Ukrainian lawmakers are poised to pass a bill making medicinal cannabis legal. However, amid fears of people getting high in the streets, they insist that recreational use will not be permitted.
By Julia Struck
Ukrainian Soldiers Reinvest Salaries into Armed Forces Through Charity Auctions editor`s choice
War in Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2022
Ukrainian Soldiers Reinvest Salaries into Armed Forces Through Charity Auctions
At a time when many Ukrainians feel so dislocated due to war, regular events like “NaShapku” in Kyiv are providing a lifeline in countless ways.
By Denys Martynov
The Horrors Faced by Ukraine’s Animals and the People Trying to Help
Life in Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2022
The Horrors Faced by Ukraine’s Animals and the People Trying to Help
Beyond the humanitarian catastrophe unleashed on Ukraine by Russia’s invasion, the country’s animals have also suffered needlessly from the invaders’ cruelty.
By Anna Neplii
Kyiv Café Helps People ‘Recharge with Positive Energy’
Kyiv
Dec. 8, 2022
Kyiv Café Helps People ‘Recharge with Positive Energy’
A Russian missile strike severely damaged Takava. Two days later they were open and serving again.
By Anna Neplii
Local Start-Up Making Modular Homes for Families Made Homeless by Russia’s War EXCLUSIVE
Life in Ukraine
Dec. 3, 2022
Local Start-Up Making Modular Homes for Families Made Homeless by Russia’s War
Seven-year-old Davyd has a wish list – to become an athlete, get a new bike and to defeat the Russian forces who destroyed his home in Makariv, a suburb of Kyiv, back in the spring. “I really want to
By Anna Neplii
7 Totally Normal Things You Can Still Do in Wartime Kyiv
Life in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2022
7 Totally Normal Things You Can Still Do in Wartime Kyiv
The image of a wartime Kyiv might be very distorted in the imaginations of people living abroad – regular massive missile attacks, residential areas destroyed by rockets, and people hiding in shelters
By Alisa Orlova