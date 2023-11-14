Latest
Life in Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
New scanners equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will significantly speed up the detection of malignancies, and diagnoses will be established more accurately.
Ukraine
Nov. 8, 2023
Ukrainian lawmakers are poised to pass a bill making medicinal cannabis legal. However, amid fears of people getting high in the streets, they insist that recreational use will not be permitted.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2022
At a time when many Ukrainians feel so dislocated due to war, regular events like “NaShapku” in Kyiv are providing a lifeline in countless ways.
Life in Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2022
Beyond the humanitarian catastrophe unleashed on Ukraine by Russia’s invasion, the country’s animals have also suffered needlessly from the invaders’ cruelty.
Kyiv
Dec. 8, 2022
A Russian missile strike severely damaged Takava. Two days later they were open and serving again.
Life in Ukraine
Dec. 3, 2022
Seven-year-old Davyd has a wish list – to become an athlete, get a new bike and to defeat the Russian forces who destroyed his home in Makariv, a suburb of Kyiv, back in the spring. “I really want to
Life in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2022
The image of a wartime Kyiv might be very distorted in the imaginations of people living abroad – regular massive missile attacks, residential areas destroyed by rockets, and people hiding in shelters