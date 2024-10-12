Ukraine is rated fifth in the UN Online Service Index and Kyiv is among the world’s top 15 cities based on the level of electronic service development.
Based on Digital Transformation Ministry reports and open information on key projects, Kyiv Post has identified those Ukrainian cities and mayors that have made significant progress in using technology to develop digital connected places for their local populations.
Kyiv (Mayor - Vitaliy Klitschko)
Mayor since: 2014
No. digitalization projects implemented: 53
Main projects:
- City application Kyiv Digital
- Non-cash payment of travel in public transport
- Electronic office of the defense attorney
- Payment for parking and return of evacuated cars
- Wi-Fi in shelters
- The only educational space on the basis of "One School"
- Digital services for monitoring air quality and providing psychological assistance
Dnipro (Mayor - Boris Filatov)
Mayor since: 2015
No. digitalization projects implemented: 50
Main projects:
- "I am a veteran"
- Wi-Fi in libraries
- "Digital Leader" program
Lviv (Mayor - Andriy Sadovy)
Mayor since: 2006
No. digitalization projects implemented: 12
Main projects:
- LeoKart
- Electronic ticket for intercity and suburban transport
- Open data portal
- Statistics portal
Lutsk (Mayor - Ihor Polishchuk)
Mayor since: 2020
No. digitalization projects implemented: 20
Main projects:
- "Smart Tsnap"
- DNS Security cloud service
- Investment catalog of the community
- Interactive public dashboards
Uzhhorod (Mayor - Bohdan Andriyev)
Mayor since: 2015
No. digitalization projects implemented: 21
Main projects:
- Portal "Help Transcarpathia"
- Electronic service for preparing the population for national resistance
- Investment project "Increasing the sustainability of communities"
Chernivtsi (Mayor - Roman Klichuk)
Mayor since: 2020
No. digitalization projects implemented: 10
Main projects:
- Dashboard with open data
- Electronic reception desk
- Cashless travel in transport
Kharkiv (Mayor - Ihor Terekhov)
Mayor since: 2023
No. digitalization projects implemented: 9
Main projects:
- Digital educational center
- Mobile Tsnapy
Ternopil (Mayor - Serhii Nadal)
Mayor since: 2010
No. digitalization projects implemented: 6
Main projects:
- City application E-Ternopil
- Immersive multifunctional hub
- Interregional data center
- Online platform for humanitarian needs of IDPs
Ukraine continues to confidently move forward in digital service delivery despite Russia’s on-going invasion. And Kyiv is one of the top cities in the world.
