Ukraine is rated fifth in the UN Online Service Index and Kyiv is among the world’s top 15 cities based on the level of electronic service development.

Based on Digital Transformation Ministry reports and open information on key projects, Kyiv Post has identified those Ukrainian cities and mayors that have made significant progress in using technology to develop digital connected places for their local populations.

Kyiv (Mayor - Vitaliy Klitschko)

Mayor since: 2014

No. digitalization projects implemented: 53

Main projects:

City application Kyiv Digital

Non-cash payment of travel in public transport

Electronic office of the defense attorney

Payment for parking and return of evacuated cars

Wi-Fi in shelters

The only educational space on the basis of "One School"

Digital services for monitoring air quality and providing psychological assistance

Dnipro (Mayor - Boris Filatov)

Photo: nashemisto.dp

Mayor since: 2015

No. digitalization projects implemented: 50

Main projects:

"I am a veteran"

Wi-Fi in libraries

"Digital Leader" program

Lviv (Mayor - Andriy Sadovy)

Mayor since: 2006

No. digitalization projects implemented: 12

Main projects:

LeoKart

Electronic ticket for intercity and suburban transport

Open data portal

Statistics portal

Lutsk (Mayor - Ihor Polishchuk)

Photo: lutskrada.gov.ua

Mayor since: 2020

No. digitalization projects implemented: 20

Main projects:

"Smart Tsnap"

DNS Security cloud service

Investment catalog of the community

Interactive public dashboards

Uzhhorod (Mayor - Bohdan Andriyev)

Photo: wikipedia.org

Mayor since: 2015

No. digitalization projects implemented: 21

Main projects:

Portal "Help Transcarpathia"

Electronic service for preparing the population for national resistance

Investment project "Increasing the sustainability of communities"

Chernivtsi (Mayor - Roman Klichuk)

Photo: Roman Klichuk/Facebook

Mayor since: 2020

No. digitalization projects implemented: 10

Main projects:

Dashboard with open data

Electronic reception desk

Cashless travel in transport

Kharkiv (Mayor - Ihor Terekhov)

Photo: Ihor Terekhov/Facebook

Mayor since: 2023

No. digitalization projects implemented: 9

Main projects:

Digital educational center

Mobile Tsnapy

Ternopil (Mayor - Serhii Nadal)

Photo: Slovo i Dilo

Mayor since: 2010

No. digitalization projects implemented: 6

Main projects:

City application E-Ternopil

Immersive multifunctional hub

Interregional data center

Online platform for humanitarian needs of IDPs

Ukraine continues to confidently move forward in digital service delivery despite Russia’s on-going invasion. And Kyiv is one of the top cities in the world.