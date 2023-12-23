Latest

Russia Ships in ‘Whole Battalion of Propagandists’ to Occupied Melitopol
War in Ukraine
Dec. 23, 2023
Kremlin “journalists” are spreading fake stories about new maternity hospitals and schools in an attempt to fool people back in Russia, the city’s Ukrainian mayor has said.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Sentenced to 18 Years Over ‘Bomb Plots’ in Occupied Melitopol
Zaporizhzhia
Nov. 24, 2023
Russia’s Rostov-on-Don military court found a Ukrainian man guilty of acts of “international terrorism,” allegedly on behalf of Kyiv’s intelligence services in the occupied city of Melitopol.
By Kyiv Post
FSB Officers ‘Poisoned by Partisans’ After Ordering Restaurant Takeaway
Partisans
Nov. 22, 2023
Another officer is reportedly the ICU after being poisoned last week in Melitopol. The city’s mayor-in-exile has given credit to Ukrainian partisans.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko