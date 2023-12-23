Latest
War in Ukraine
Dec. 23, 2023
Kremlin “journalists” are spreading fake stories about new maternity hospitals and schools in an attempt to fool people back in Russia, the city’s Ukrainian mayor has said.
Zaporizhzhia
Nov. 24, 2023
Russia’s Rostov-on-Don military court found a Ukrainian man guilty of acts of “international terrorism,” allegedly on behalf of Kyiv’s intelligence services in the occupied city of Melitopol.
Partisans
Nov. 22, 2023
Another officer is reportedly the ICU after being poisoned last week in Melitopol. The city’s mayor-in-exile has given credit to Ukrainian partisans.