The plight of children – kidnapped in their thousands and taken to Russia for re-education – is a scandal far too few are aware of.

Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine has been an unrelenting tragedy for its people, but few have suffered more deeply than Ukraine’s children. Over 20,000 have been forcibly deported to Russian-occupied territories, Russia, and Belarus, ripped away from their families and homes. While international law is clear on prohibiting such actions, these children have been placed in Russian foster or adoptive families, some even given Russian citizenship in a disturbing attempt to erase their Ukrainian identities.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The abduction of children is part of a larger, systematic operation overseen by Russian authorities. A report from the Yale School of Public Health has identified at least 43 camps across Russia and occupied territories, where Ukrainian children are held and subjected to so-called “re-education.” Russian officials claim these camps provide “patriotic” education, but their true purpose is far more sinister. Children are being forced to embrace a pro-Russian identity while being stripped of their national and personal heritage. The farthest of these camps is in Magadan, approximately 3,900 miles (6,276) from Ukraine – a location so remote it is closer to the US than to Ukraine’s borders.

Advertisement

The stories emerging from these camps are nothing short of horrific. Children sent to camps under the false pretense of “recreational holidays” have endured psychological manipulation and even physical abuse. In October 2022, children from then occupied Kherson were sent to facilities in Crimea for what was supposed to be a two-week break. Instead, they were subjected to a re-education program where they were told their parents had abandoned them. At camps with names like “Dream” and “Sunny,” children were made to listen to the Russian national anthem on repeat and faced punishment for any signs of dissent.

Advertisement

Other Topics of Interest Russia Is Forming a Battalion of North Korean Soldiers Due to Severe Manpower Shortages, Intel Sources Say Russia’s key ally, North Korea, is stepping in to provide large-scale support – not only with weapons and military equipment but also by supplying personnel.

If the international community fails to act, we risk losing an entire generation of Ukrainian children to a regime intent on erasing their identity.

Take the story of Vladyslav – a 16-year-old boy from Melitopol who was captured while trying to flee the besieged city. For 90 days, he was held in a Russian prison, forced to clean a torture chamber daily, wiping away the blood of others subjected to brutal interrogations. During his captivity, Vlad witnessed unimaginable horrors, including the suicide of a fellow prisoner. The emotional scars from this period will stay with him for life, but he was fortunate to be rescued. Many others are still languishing in these nightmarish conditions.

The international response has been slow but is gaining momentum. In September, at the Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv, world leaders gathered under the patronage of Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska to focus on child safety. A joint declaration was signed to unify global efforts in protecting children’s rights during armed conflict. The Summit resolved to initiate coordinated projects aimed at identifying, locating, and returning Ukrainian children who have been abducted. The goal is to unite international resources and expertise to ensure these children are brought back safely, while also providing support for displaced families.

Advertisement

This aligns closely with the UN Future Summit, which addressed the protection of children in conflict zones. In a world where war is tragically still a reality, the UN needs to focus on creating more robust frameworks to protect the most vulnerable: children. If existing mechanisms are insufficient to prevent mass child abductions in Ukraine, what hope do we have of protecting children in future conflicts?

Despite the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the head of Russia’s children’s rights commission, the practical enforcement of international law remains elusive. When Russia’s leadership visits countries like Mongolia or South Africa, they are not held accountable for their crimes. The international community must do more than issue warrants – it must apply pressure on Russia to return these abducted children and unequivocally condemn these actions as acts of genocide.

Time is of the essence. If the international community fails to act, we risk losing an entire generation of Ukrainian children to a regime intent on erasing their identity. In the face of these atrocities, Ukraine must prevail – not just for its sovereignty, but for its children. If we stand by and allow these crimes to continue, we abandon the principles of justice and humanity that underpin international law.

Advertisement

Canada has already taken a leadership role, creating an international coalition to return Ukrainian children and planning to host a conference on this issue in late October. Qatar has also stepped in to support initiatives to rescue these children. But much more must be done. The UK needs to apply concerted pressure on Russia, both politically and financially, to secure the return of these children. Every day that passes without action is another day that these children remain in the clutches of their abductors.

We cannot and must not look away. The abduction of Ukrainian children is a crime that demands a unified, forceful response. Our collective humanity is on the line, and we owe it to the next generation to act before it’s too late.

This article originally appeared in: Telegraph.co.uk

Lord Ashcroft KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. For more information on his work, visit lordashcroft.com. Follow him on X/Facebook @LordAshcroft.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.